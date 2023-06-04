Flamin' Hot cast list and characters explored

Hulu's new drama film, Flamin' Hot, will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, June 9, 2023. The series tells the story of a Mexican janitor who comes up with the idea for Flamin' Hot Cheetos, which took the world by storm and, over the years, became a pop culture phenomenon. A short synopsis of the movie, as per SearchlightPictures' official YouTube channel, reads:

''FLAMIN’ HOT is the inspiring true story of Richard Montañez (Jesse Garcia), the Frito Lay janitor who channeled his Mexican American heritage and upbringing to turn the iconic Flamin’ Hot Cheetos into a snack that disrupted the food industry and became a global pop culture phenomenon.''

The movie features Jesse Garcia in the lead role as Richard Montañez, along with many others who play significant supporting roles. The film is directed by Eva Longoria, with the screenplay penned by Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette.

Flamin' Hot cast list: Jesse Garcia as Richard Montañez and others to feature in new biopic drama film

1) Jesse Garcia as Richard Montañez

Noted actor Jesse Garcia dons the lead role of Richard Montañez in Flamin' Hot. Richard works as a janitor for Frito-Lay and comes up with the idea for what could become the iconic Flamin' Hot Cheetos. He's the protagonist of the film and it's his journey that forms the emotional core of the movie.

Jesse Garcia looks in terrific form in the trailer, and viewers can expect him to deliver a memorable performance. His other notable acting credits include From Dusk till Dawn: The Series, Tell It Like a Woman, and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, to name a few.

2) Annie Gonzalez as Judy Montañez

Annie Gonzalez essays the role of Judy Montañez in the new biopic movie. Judy is Richard's wife who plays a very important role in the storyline. She looks charming in the film's trailer, promising to deliver an impressive performance in the flick.

Viewers might be familiar with Annie Gonzalez from East of the Mountains, A Violent Man, Vida, and many more.

3) Emilio Rivera as Vacho Montañez

Emilio Rivera plays the character of Vacho Montañez in Flamin' Hot. Apart from that, not many other details about his character are revealed at this point. But based on various reports, he's set to play a pivotal role in the story.

Emilio Rivera has previously appeared in Mayans M.C., Sons of Anarchy, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Hand of God, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Flamin' Hot also has many other actors playing crucial supporting/minor roles. These include:

Howard Ferguson Jr. Al Carey

Peter Diseth as James Finley

Lora Martinez-Cunningham as Patti

Tony Shalhoub as Roger Enrico

Dennis Haysbert as Clarence C. Baker

The official trailer for Flamin' Hot maintains a lively and energetic tone that fans of biopics would certainly love. It offers a peek into the eventful life of protagonist Richard Montañez whilst not giving away any pivotal plot details. The lead actors look in terrific form and viewers can expect a memorable cinematic experience.

You can watch Flamin' Hot on Hulu and Disney+ on Friday, June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes