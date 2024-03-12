Fleming Series 1 watch: Everything we know so far

The introduction of the Fleming Series 1 watch signifies the beginning of an entirely new chapter in luxury clockwork. Established in the United States, Fleming brings a novel viewpoint to watchmaking.

The Series 1 Launch Edition symbolizes fine art, precision, and a fusion of American innovation with Swiss craftsmanship. It's a creation from the mind of CEO Thomas Fleming, aiming to redefine luxury watches.

The development of the Series 1 Launch Edition took over three years, highlighting dedication and collaboration. The outcome is a timepiece that speaks volumes of the brand's vision for unparalleled quality and design.

The Fleming Series 1 watch comes in three limited-edition variations. These include rose gold, platinum, and tantalum models, with prices of $55,291, $58,711, and $51,871, respectively. Such pricing reflects the uniqueness and craftsmanship of each piece. Availability is exclusive, with only a handful of variants produced.

Fleming Series 1 watch comes with three models

Fleming Series 1 watch (Image via Fleming watch)

Each Fleming Series 1 watch is a testament to craftsmanship and artistry. The case size is 38.5mm, designed to appeal visually from every angle. Three materials offer variety: rose gold, platinum, and tantalum. Production numbers are low, making each watch a rare collectible. This scarcity adds to the allure of owning a Fleming Series 1.

The Caliber FM-01 is the heart of Series 1. Developed with Jean-François Mojon and his team, it showcases the pinnacle of watch engineering. The dials, hand-decorated by Comblémine under Kari Voutilainen's guidance, are each unique. Design details emphasize the beauty and functionality of the watch. Semi-skeletonized bridges offer an intimate view of their internal mechanics.

Fleming prioritizes comfort alongside aesthetics. The straps are designed for ease and wearability, ensuring the watch feels as good as it looks. Anti-reflective coatings on the crystal enhance visibility and add to the watch's luxury feel.

Collaboration with Casper Ruud

Fleming Series 1 watch (Image via Fleming watch)

The brand's connection with Casper Ruud, Norwegian tennis star and Fleming stakeholder, adds to its prestige. Ruud's involvement in developing the Series 1 Ghost highlights the brand's commitment to versatility and performance. This collaboration signifies Fleming's intention to blend high fashion with high function.

The Fleming Series 1 watch offers collectors and enthusiasts distinctive choices that complement various styles and occasions.

History of Fleming

Fleming Series 1 watch (Image via Fleming watch)

Fleming created timepieces that combined American resourcefulness with Swiss accuracy. CEO Thomas Fleming, who has a strong interest in horology, aims to create a brand known for its exceptional innovation and craftsmanship.

Fleming started a journey with the concept of crafting not only timepieces but also works of art. The concept of the Fleming Series 1 timepiece paved the way for a fresh era in high-end watch manufacturing.

The Series 1 watch represents the epitome of opulence, accuracy, and craftsmanship in the field of horology. It symbolizes the seamless integration of American ingenuity with Swiss artistry.

Series 1 watch by Fleming (Image via Fleming watch)

The Series 1 Launch Edition is distinguished by its scarcity, outstanding design, and use of premium materials. It represents a historical artifact, an expression of individual fashion, and a substantial financial commitment to advancing high-end watchmaking. For those interested, the initial step towards acquiring a part of this extraordinary narrative is to visit Fleming's official website.