Foo Fighters Australia tour 2022 tickets: Where to buy, presale, dates and all you need to know

American rock band Foo Fighters has announced their stadium tour slated for November this year. The concerts will take place in Australia and New Zealand until mid-December and will stretch across various venues in the two countries.

The band’s frontman Dave Grohl hinted at the tour several times before the band's confirmation. The Foo Fighters also posted photos of potential venues, teasing where the shows would take place. The tour will start in Perth on November 30, followed by Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Wellington, and Auckland.

Tickets for the Australia and New Zealand shows will be available from March 10, and fans can access presale tickets from March 8. The same can be purchased from here.

Foo Fighters 2022 Australia Tour Dates

The concert is scheduled as follows:

November 30, 2022 – Perth, WA, HBF Park

December 4, 2022 – Melbourne, VIC, AAMI Park

December 10, 2022 – Brisbane, QLD, Suncorp Stadium

December 12, 2022 – Sydney, NSW, Accor Stadium

December 15, 2022 – Wellington, NZ, Sky Stadium

December 17, 2022 – Auckland, NZ, Western Springs Stadium

The band will also be joined by Australian and New Zealand support acts, including The Chats, Teenage Joans, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Amyl and The Sniffers, and Dick Move. UK’s Hot Milk will also join the tour for three dates, which will mark their first Australian show.

Earlier this month, the band played a two-and-a-half-hour set at a packed stadium in Geelong's Kardinia Park in Australia, where Grohl promised the crowd that the band would return with a full-fledged tour:

“You know we’re coming back here in November for a real tour. We’re just getting warmed up tonight”

The band played all their greatest tracks, ending the show on their 1997 song Everlong.

“I would like to dedicate this last song to an old friend, who’s not here with us tonight. A person that always brought us over here, took care of us and made us happy. A sweet man, who made everything fun Down Under,"

This song was dedicated to Australian music industry mogul Michael Gudinski, who passed away in March last year.

Edited by Danyal Arabi