Ford x Madewell collaboration: Where to get, price, and more details explored

On August 18, the Ford and Madewell brands launched a capsule collection that consisted of seven pieces of men's wear. The brands combined their expertise and storied histories to create items reminiscent of the rugged off-road aesthetic of 1970s Bronco racers.

The collection was launched just in time for fall and features classic men’s outfits that are reminiscent of the grit and brawn associated with the Ford brand. If you look at any of the collection's pieces, you may assume that you have been transported back to the 1970s.

Significant features of the Ford and Madewell collaboration

Brands must take chances to be relevant and competitive, and Ford has begun to enter the fashion industry through partnerships in order to achieve this. Actress Sydney Sweeney, Dickies, and Ford collaborated together back in March, and now Ford is working with Madewell.

If you love denim, you’ll be impressed by the collection’s lineup.

The collection features:

1) The Ford x Madewell 1991 straight-leg jeans

The iconic straight-leg jeans have returned in style with an added touch of finesse. These rugged jeans express masculinity in a subtle and relaxed way. The fact that the jeans are available in the iconic Bronco blue color adds to their distinctiveness. The rear patch with the collection's logo makes the pair a favorite among denim lovers.

They come with a price tag of $138.00 on the clothing brand's official website.

2) The Ford x Madewell Work Shirt

With this well-known piece, it is safe to say that you can get dirty while still looking clean. The dark Mediterranean-colored shirt features a bold inscription at the back that reads ‘Ford Motor Company’ in white.

The shirt sells for $110.00 on the Madewell website.

3) The Ford x Madewell Denim Jacket

This Bronco-colored relaxed fit is every retro lover's dream. The brown collar and deep side pockets speak of rugged masculinity, and the custom Ford chest patch is the perfect touch-up.

This subtle statement piece sells at a price of $145.00.

4) The Allday Tee In Black Coal

This easy-to-wear and super comfy collection piece comes in an excellent black coal color. It has ''Bronco Baja Racing'' printed at the chest and back with the year 1971 to pay homage to the Ford model at the time.

This iconic tee sells for $45.00 on the company's website.

5) The Allday Tee In Lighthouse Color

Like its coal-colored counterpart, this tee does justice to the retro look with minimal prints and a soft lighthouse color. It also features iconic graphic printing and sells for $45.00 on the website.

6) The Trucker Hat

This rich blue colored hat is an ode to the iconic Ford color. The hat offers a pop of color to the otherwise cool collection and sells for $45.

7) The Leather Key Fob

This dark coffee-colored key fob does more than complement your outfit. It is a statement piece in itself.

With the large signature logo on both sides of the fob and the metal ring, it is an excellent addition to your wardrobe. It sells at a price tag of $19.

Additional Information on the Collection

The collaboration is quite peculiar because the Ford brand is known for its sturdy and rugged automobiles. At the same time, Madewell has built a reputation for itself in the fashion industry. The collection has a bit of the California dream attached to it, and you can see the old Hollywood influence on most of the collection’s items.

Some of the collection’s pieces have sold out pretty soon due to their popularity so be sure to run to the Madewell website to grab some of those limited-edition pieces.