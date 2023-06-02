The viral Chanel F1 shirt prices will make your jaw drop

Chanel, the iconic French fashion house, has once again captured the attention of the fashion world with its latest creation: the Chanel F1 shirt.

This tiny embroidered tee, part of Chanel's F1-inspired Cruise 2023 collection, has caused quite a stir, and not just because of its stylish design. The jaw-dropping price tag associated with this shirt has sent shockwaves through the fashion community and beyond.

It all started during the lead up to the Monaco Grand Prix when the Chanel F1 shirt went . The shirt gained significant exposure when numerous influencers were spotted sporting it at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28.

Images and videos of these fashion-forward individuals donning the sporty T-shirt flooded social media platforms, further fueling the frenzy surrounding the item.

As the popularity of the Chanel F1 shirt soared, so did the curiosity of average consumers who wanted to get their hands on one. However, their excitement quickly turned to disbelief when they discovered the exorbitant price of the tee.

Various videos circulating on TikTok and other platforms suggested that the shirt could cost anywhere between $4,500 to a staggering $10,000. One clip even claimed that the price in euros was €5,345.

To get an accurate confirmation on the price, Highsnobiety reached out to Chanel. The official price of the F1 shirt was revealed to be $4,450, which is undeniably a significant investment for such a small garment.

Chanel is also offering a beaded version of the same shirt for over $6,000. The astronomical price tag attached to this fashion item left many consumers astounded.

Fan demand for the Chanel F1 Shirt incredibly high despite staggering price

Surprisingly, despite the steep price, demand for the Chanel F1 shirt remains high. Social media platforms are flooded with from individuals expressing their desire to own this exclusive piece.

The allure of owning a piece of high-end fashion, especially one associated with a prestigious event like the seems to be irresistible for many.

However, the steep price has also sparked the interest of those seeking affordable alternatives. The internet has a history of hunting down dupes of high-end fashion items, and it's highly likely that fast fashion chains will soon offer their own versions of the Chanel F1 shirt at a fraction of the cost. While these imitations may not have the same cachet as the original, they will certainly make the style more accessible to a wider audience.

As of now, the Chanel F1 shirt is reportedly still available in select Chanel boutiques. If you're willing to splurge and join the ranks of fashion enthusiasts who have fallen under its spell, you may be able to find one for yourself. However, be prepared to part with a significant amount of money for this coveted item.

