Foundation season 2 episode 3 on Apple TV+: Release date, time, plot, and more details

The third episode of Foundation season 2 is expected to drop on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 28, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT (tentative time). The intriguing sci-fi series focuses on a group of people who look to protect humanity and preserve their culture in the midst of the destruction of the Galactic Empire.

It depicts their attempts to protect their civilization amidst absolute chaos and mayhem. The series stars noted TV actor Jared Harris in one of the major roles, alongside numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman are the creators of the show.

Foundation season 2 episode 3 will depict Bel Riose delving deep into the resurgent Foundation

A short sneak peek of the third episode of season 2 offers a peek into one of the pivotal moments from the new episode. It involves Hari Seldon, who takes Salvor and Gaal to what seems like a desert.

He says, ''the future you've seen may very well be immutable.'' It will also focus on Bel Riose looking to investigate the resurgent Foundation. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, titled King and Commoner, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The Empire recruits Bel Riose to investigate the resurgent Foundation; Hari leads Gaal and Salvor to a desert.''

Apart from that, not much else is known about the plot of the new episode. The previous episode, titled A Glimpse of Darkness, depicted Gaal experiencing a frightening vision that deeply upset her. It also revealed a cryptic message from the Vault. Check out the synopsis of the episode, as per Rotten Tomatoes, below:

''Gaal has a disturbing vision; Day's bond with Queen Sareth grows stronger; the Vault opens and reveals a cryptic message.''

The first two episodes have set the tone for the remainder of the season, and viewers can expect more drama to unfold in the upcoming season as the plot gets more complicated and interesting. Critics have been fairly positive in their reviews for the first two episodes of the ongoing second season.

In brief, about Foundation plot and cast

The sci-fi mystery drama series explores the lives of a group of exiles who look to prevent the destruction of humanity as they strive to protect their beloved culture and civilization. The official synopsis of season 2, as per Apple TV+ Press, reads:

''More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.''

The description further states,

''The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.''

The cast features popular actor Jared Harris, who portrays the character of Hari Seldon. The rest of the supporting cast includes Lee Pace as Brother Day, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, and many others.

Don't miss the new episode of Foundation season 2 on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 28, 2023.