Apple TV+'s Foundation season 2 episode 2 is expected to air on the streaming platform on Friday, July 21, 2023, at 12 am ET/PT (tentative time). The intriguing sci-fi series focuses on a group of exiles who desperately look to protect humanity amidst the impending destruction of the Galactic Empire.

The show stars Jared Harris in the lead role, alongside numerous others portraying significant supporting characters. Based on Isaac Asimov's critically acclaimed novel series of the same title, the series is helmed by noted filmmakers David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman.

Foundation season 2 episode 2 will focus on Gaal who has a nightmarish vision

Apple TV+ has not yet released an preview or promo for Foundation season 2 episode 2, but based on a description shared by Rotten Tomatoes, viewers can expect the latest episode to focus on Gaal, who seems deeply upset after experiencing a frightening vision.

Elsewhere, Day and Queen Sareth's bond becomes stronger whilst things take an interesting turn after the Vault reveals a mysterious message. Take a look at the synopsis of the episode, titled A Glimpse of Darkness, below:

''Gaal has a disturbing vision; Day's bond with Queen Sareth grows stronger; the Vault opens and reveals a cryptic message.''

Apart from that, not many other details pertaining to the upcoming episode are known at this point. The previous episode, titled In Seldon's Shadow, focused on Hari getting traped in a prison, struggling to find a way out. It also depicted a shocking assassination attempt on Day, leaving him almost traumatized.

The first episode wonderfully set the tone and established the premise for what promises to be another engaging and enthralling season. It reeived mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. Fans can expect the upcoming episodes to be more fast-paced and dramatic.

More details about Foundation plot and cast

The sci-fi series revolves around a group of exiles living in the Galactic Empire as they look to prevent the destruction of the human race. But it's an uphill battle and they're forced to deal with a number of challenges and struggles along the way. Take a look at a description of the show, as per Apple TV+ Press:

''More than a century after the season one finale, tension mounts throughout the galaxy in “Foundation” season two. As the Cleons unravel, a vengeful queen plots to destroy Empire from within. Hari, Gaal and Salvor discover a colony of Mentalics with psionic abilities that threaten to alter psychohistory itself.''

The description further states,

''The Foundation has entered its religious phase, promulgating the Church of Seldon throughout the Outer Reach and inciting the Second Crisis: war with Empire. The monumental adaptation of “Foundation” chronicles the stories of four crucial individuals transcending space and time as they overcome deadly crises, shifting loyalties and complicated relationships that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.''

The series stars acclaimed actor Jared Harris in the lead role as Hari Seldon, and his performance defines the tone of the show. He is ably supported by several talented actors like Lee Pace as Brother Day, Leah Harvey as Salvor Hardin, Lou Llobell as Gaal Dornick, and many others.

Viewers can watch the new episode of Foundation season 2 on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 21, 2023.