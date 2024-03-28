Fozzy 25th Anniversary US tour: Presale code, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

The Fozzy 25th Anniversary US tour is scheduled to be held from October 3, 2024, to October 21, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. This will be the band's latest major tour of the year and will be preceded by their festival performances.

The upcoming tour will feature performances in cities such as Woodstock, Tampa, and New York City, among others. The band announced the new tour via a post on the official Instagram account on March 27, 2024.

Artist presale for the tour will be available on March 28, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time on the official website of Fozzy. Simultaneously, a Live Nation presale will be available, which can be accessed with the code KEY. Also available will be VIP and Guest Member VIP packages.

General tickets will be available on March 29, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased via the band's official website or Ticketmaster.

Fozzy 25th Anniversary US tour: Dates and venues

Fozzy was first formed in 1999 as a cover band, with the name being a play on the name of Ozzy Osbourne. Subsequently, the band transformed into an original music band, releasing multiple records in the years since.

Now the band is celebrating their 25th anniversary with a US tour. Speaking about the band's journey in a press release on March 27, 2024, band member Jericho elaborated on the same, stating:

"Its hard to believe that a band once accused of being a 'wrestler vanity project' has now amassed six Top Ten Mainstream Radio hits, released eight albums, toured the world in over 20 countries and earned a Gold Record.. but we have been doing it for 25 years."

"Not many bands can say that, and out of the ones that can, not many of those can say they are currently at their creative, artistic, and commercial peaks. Yet Fozzy can and we are damn proud of it! That’s why we are so excited to bring our 25th anniversary celebration to your city over the next 18 months, starting in October." The band member continued.

The full list of dates and venues for the Fozzy 25th Anniversary US tour is given below:

October 3, 2024 - Woodstock, Georgia at Madlife

October 4, 2024 - Jacksonville, Florida at Underbelly

October 5, 2024 - Tampa, Florida at Orpheum Theater

October 6, 2024 - Destin, Florida at Club LA

October 7, 2024 - Birmingham, Alabama at Saturn

October 10, 2024 - Greenville, South Carolina at Radio Room

October 11, 2024 - Charlotte, North Carolina at Underground

October 12, 2024 - Leesburg, Virginia at Tally Ho Theater

October 13, 2024 - Littiz, Pennsylvania at Mickey's Black Box

October 14, 2024 - Albany, New York at Empire Live

October 17, 2024 - New York City, New York at Gramercy Theater

October 18, 2024 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Foundry

October 20, 2024 - Flint, Michigan at Machine Shop

October 21, 2024 - Cleveland, Ohio at The Winchester

Aside from their upcoming tour, Fozzy will also play a couple of festival shows. First among these is Earthday Birthday 2024 on April 20, 2024, at the Central Florida Fairgrounds. The band will appear at the event alongside Seether, Staind, and Asking Alexandria, among others.

Subsequently, Fozzy will perform at the Louder Than Life festival in September, where the band will appear alongside Slayer, Till Lindermann, and Evanescence, among others.