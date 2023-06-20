Fred Again.. UK and European 2023 Tour: Tickets, presale, dates, venues, and more 

British musician Fred Again.. has announced a new tour, scheduled to take place from September 4 to September 21, 2023, in venues across UK and mainland Europe. The tour will be preceeded by his performance soon at the Glastonbury Festival's The Other Stage on Friday, June 23.

The 29-year-old artist announced the tour on June 19 via a post on his official Instagram page, stating that he was looking forward to perform live again and that he would likely perform at other cities in the future:

"Btw I do jus wanna say that I do very much wanna come back to lots of other cities down the line. But right now for the type of things I want to try wit the show and musically it made most sense to set up in one venue for more shows rather than moving about."

Presale for the tour starts on June 27 at 10:00 am local time. Interested patrons must sign up by June 25, at 11:59 pm local time on Fred Again..'s official website (https://www.fredagain.com/tour/) in order to get a chance to receive a ticket.

General tickets will be available from June 27, at 12:00 pm local time. The ticket, whose prices have not been announced, can be purchased at Ticketmaster here.

Fred Again.. is reportedly building momentum for his new album with his upcoming September 2023 tour

Fred Again.., in collaboration with Brian Eno, released a studio album titled Secret Life, on May 5 recently, which has so far peaked at number 26 on the Kiwi album charts.

The DJ is building momentum for the album with the new tour. The full list of dates and venues for the Fred Again.. tour is given below:

September 4, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

September 5, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

September 6, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

September 8, 2023 – London, UK at Alexandra Palace

September 12, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Mercedes Benz Arena

September 14, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

September 15, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands at Ziggo Dome

September 16, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium at Palais 12,

September 20, 2023 – Paris, France at Zenith

September 21, 2023 – Paris, France at Zenith

Fred Again.. and his music career, in brief

Frederick John Philip Gibson, better known by his stage name Fred Again.., was born on July 19, 1993. The artist first began performing music when he joined a capella group at Brian Eno's studio at the age of 16. He made his chart breakthrough with his debut EP made in collaboration with Headie One, titled Gang, which was released on April 3, 2020. The EP peaked at number 49 on the UK album chart.

Following the success of his EP, the musician released his debut studio album, Actual Life (April 14 – December 17 2020), on April 16, 2021. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 65 on the Dutch album charts.

Fred Again.. released his second studio album, Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021), on November 19, 2021. The album barely made it on the charts, peaking at number 176 on the Belgian album charts.

The DJ recovered with his third studio album, Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), which was released on October 28, 2022. It peaked at number 2 on the Irish album charts, number 4 on the UK album charts, and at number 6 on the Kiwi album charts.

