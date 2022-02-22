Friends: 5 famous lines by Phoebe Buffay

Phoebe Buffay is a popular onscreen character from the ever-popular sitcom, Friends. The character was played by American actress Lisa Kudrow and she pulled out an amazing performance throughout the series.

Buffay's catchphrases are quite common and popular in almost every episode of Friends. This makes us list five of them that went pretty viral.

1) Oh My God, A Woman Flirting With A Single Man? We Must Alert The Church Elders!

The line mentioned above is considered to be one of Buffay's most popular catchphrases. The blonde actress said this when she had to get into Ross and Rachel's relationship. She was trying to solve their complications related to getting jealous of each other in the episode.

2) My Eyes, My Eyes!

The episode The One Where Everybody Finds Out is an important one. It is where all the main characters find out about Chandler and Monica seeing each other.

When Buffay finds Chandler and Monica making out in Monica's apartment, she is awestruck and short of words. However, she still pulled herself together and kept screaming their names followed by "My Eyes, My Eyes!"

3) Pick Up The Sock!

In The One with Phoebe’s Birthday Dinner from season nine, we found a bunch of hilarious onscreen moments. Perhaps the most memorable of them was Buffay losing her cool at the restaurant where they celebrated her birthday. This was after she had waited long enough for everyone to turn up and they ultimately lost the table they had reserved. This is where she screamed Pick Up The Sock!

4) I Asked For The News, Not The Weather

Another sarcastic yet memorable line from Buffay can be found in the episode The One With The Jam. Here, the actress exhibited her sarcastic side when Joey accidentally spilled some breadcrumbs on her. This is where she stated I Asked For The News, Not The Weather.

A large section of Friends fanatics consider Chandler to be the boss of sarcasm. But what Phoebe had to offer on the screen made her equally competent for the position.

5) If You Want To Receive Emails About My Upcoming Shows, Then Please Give Me Money So I Can Buy A Computer.

Now, who on this earth asks for money like this to buy a computer? Phoebe does! One of her most unconventional yet classic lines from the show came in the episode The One With Ross. After a musical performance, she addresses the crowd and asks them to come down to her next show.

However, she refrained from giving any information about the forthcoming performances directly. Instead, she asks them to give her money so that she can purchase a computer and email them the details of the upcoming shows.

