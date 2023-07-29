From Beyoncé to 21 Savage: A complete list of all featured artists on Travis Scott’s new album, UTOPIA

Travis Scott's long-awaited album, Utopia, has arrived, and his fans couldn't be happier. He has been talking about this album for five years, ever since his last one, Astroworld, came out in 2018. Utopia has 19 songs, and Travis worked with famous artists like Beyoncé, Drake, the Weeknd, SZA, Kid Cudi, Future, Justin Vernon from Bon Iver, Swae Lee, and more.

Before the album came out, Travis faced some problems. He planned a concert at the Great Pyramid of Giza to launch his new album, but it got canceled due to permit issues with Egyptian authorities. Despite the setbacks, the Utopia album has been released. It's a musical treat for all the fans worldwide.

Utopia album features 19 great artists from the industry in the 19 tracks

Check out the full lineup of the featured artists in the latest album by Travis Scott:

Drake

Future

SZA

Bad Bunny

The Weeknd

Beyoncé

Rob49

Playboi Carti

Kid Cudi

Sheck Wes

Bon Iver

Pharrell

Sampha

Young Thug

Swae Lee

21 Savage

Westside Gunn

James Blake

Teezo Touchdown

Utopia Tracklist:

Hyaena

Thank God

Modern Jam

My Eyes

God's Country

Sirens

Meltdown

Fe!n

Delresto (Echoes)

I Know?

Topia Twins

Circus Maximus

Parasail

Skitzo

Lost Forever

Looove

K-pop

Telekinesis

Til Further Notice

"I can't believe Beyonce actually did a song with Travis": fans shared their reaction to the new album

The much-awaited album, Utopia, has different kinds of songs that feature an amazing collaboration with some of the greatest artists. People are loving the album and its songs a lot. Many have called it the best album of the year. Especially, Beyoncé and The Weeknd's collaborative songs are getting a lot of praise.

One fan shared how she had the opportunity to listen to one of the songs from the latest album in his concert. Another fan anticipated the album to hit big numbers as it features major artists in it.

HAUS OF GODGA @rainonmesis I cant believe Beyonce actually did a song with Travis

RAMADAN 💫🛑 @sardauna__ 3. CIRCUS MAXIMUS (ft the weekend

is not just music; it’s a full-blown experience. The production alone will blow you away (It’s on some heart-pumping, cinematic, outer space-like s**t). I love that Travis chose to use a subdued, robotic rapping approach to the song.

Brent @brent_ugo Beyoncé, Carti, the weekend, and drake are on this album. Travis wants that number 1 spot🤣

Zuks🖤💫 @azoookah If Travis doesn’t sell anywhere close to 700k this album is a flop after all this hype. Bro got Drake, 21 Savage, Future, The Weekend, Bad Bunny, SZA BEYONCE???? EVEN NBA YOUNGBOY ON HERE. An avengers of features just for the album to be a 7/10 at best and even that’s generous.

— don @dracosrevenge bro Travis had Drake, Sampha, The Weekend, SZA, Bad Bunny, Kid Cudi, Sheck Wes, Pharrell, Swae Lee, 21 Savage, James Blake, then CARTI AND FUTURE? AND BEYONCE ALL BACK TO BACK TO BACK? album of the fuckin MILLENNIUM

ashhhh @LilboatAshhh I feel so superior cause I got to hear the first snippet ever released of lost forever. I wasn’t expecting to hear it on utopia and as soon as I heard it the nostalgia and reminiscing HIT I love you trav 🩷 @trvisXX thank you for being my favorite ARTIST pic.twitter.com/zjrxLzJGdP

fck yall hoes, bye ! 🤭 @fairlycheesy Beyoncé is quite literally the only 1 that could get me back listening to a full Travis album he ate that just a bit

Travis Scott's last album Astroworld was released in 2018

Travis Scott's Astroworld album took the music world by storm when it was released in 2018. This album quickly became one of the most influential and popular hip-hop records of its time.

The album's title, Astroworld, took the reference from a now-closed amusement park in Houston, Texas, where Travis Scott grew up. The album holds a special place in his heart. It's like a tribute to all the happy memories and experiences he had there. It has a total of 17 songs, in which Travis collaborated with many famous artists like Drake, The Weeknd, and Frank Ocean.

Travis Scott's unique style of mixing rap and trap music made the album sound really energetic and catchy. Some of the most popular songs in Astroworld are SICKO MODE, STARGAZING, and BUTTERFLY EFFECT. They were played on the radio a lot and stayed at the top of the music charts for a long time.

Overall, with Astroworld's success, Travis Scott showed that he's a really creative and talented artist. Now in 2023, he is winning hearts with his new album Utopia.