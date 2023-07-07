"From the Biebs to The Bear": Hilarious Selena Gomez and Jeremy Allen White memes erupt amid latest report

Actress-singer Selena Gomez is reportedly dating Jeremy Allen White of The Bear fame. Rumors arose ever since an online celebrity gossip column DeuxMoi made an unverified post on its website on June 29. The post read:

“A recently separated Golden Globe winner whose show just premiered its second season is "casually" dating again. He met this A-List singer-actress during a cover shoot for Vanity Fair, and they’ve been in touch since she returned to the States from filming overseas.”

While DeuxMoi was careful not to take any names, it did not take long for fans and netizens to piece the puzzle together. After all, Jeremy Allen White won the 2023 Golden Globes Best Actor in a Musical/Comedy Series for his role as the troubled chef Carmy in The Bear. He also recently separated from his wife Addison Timlin of America Horror Story fame.

Not only that, but the second season of the Hulu show premiered on June 22, 2023. Both Gomez and White recently appeared in the 29th annual Hollywood issue of the magazine Vanity Fair. If that wasn’t all to the math, Selena Gomez is a singer-actress who just recently returned to the USA after shooting in Paris for a few weeks.

Neither Selena Gomez nor Jeremy Allen White have confirmed their romance rumors. However, social media users did not let the opportunity slide and began making all kinds of jokes linking the two. One user even commented:

Gomez confirmed she was single in June 2023 via a TikTok video. Prior to that, she was rumored to have dated The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik. While the actress-singer was seen in public with both men, she never confirmed or denied any rumors.

Now that Selena Gomez is being allegedly linked with Jeremy Allen White, speculations are rife. While some believe they indeed met through the Vanity Fair shoot, others assume they connected via the streaming company Hulu which runs both their comedy-drama shows, Only Murders in the Building and The Bear, respectively.

Nevertheless, as soon as the rumor surfaced on social media, netizens have been making hilarious comments with #Jelena trending.

neelam @bensIie respect celebrity privacy and all that blah blah blah i need pap pics of selena gomez and jeremy allen white together desperately it’s very serious to me respect celebrity privacy and all that blah blah blah i need pap pics of selena gomez and jeremy allen white together desperately it’s very serious to me

Rachael @markruffaloTD jeremy allen white and selena gomez??? jeremy allen white and selena gomez??? https://t.co/Dl6taBBHtF

Exploring Selena Gomez’s past relationships

While not much is known about Jeremy Allen White’s romantic past except his marriage to Addison Timlin; previous romantic relationships of Selena Gomez are of public knowledge. For instance, she dated singer Nick Jonas from 2008 to 2009 and even appeared in the music video for Jonas Brothers’ song Burnin’ Up.

Thereafter, from December 2010 to March 2018, Selena was in an on-and-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber, which the latter confirmed years later. Gomez has also been romantically linked with Russian-German DJ Zedd and Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd.

In recent times, Selena has preferred to keep her romantic life private to avoid gossip and speculation.

