FTO Sett real name explored amid recent arrest reports

FTO Sett has been reportedly arrested on some severe accusations. No source has reported the arrest news until now, but the rapper's arrest report has gone viral on social media platforms, disclosing a few things about the charges.

The viral report stated that he had been taken to jail on February 20, 2024. Sett also posted an Instagram Story with a picture where he was wearing a black hoodie and wrote,

"Y'all know I can't let them trick me out of my spot. I know the blogs want to see me lose. I'm good everybody them are old charges that I'm already fighting. Ian gone long I promise I'm right back to the rap soon my feet touch the concrete, if money was the issue I'll be right back out."

The 22-year-old has released many singles throughout his career, such as South Vegas Drive and Call My Bluff, as per Famous Birthdays.

FTO Sett is well-known for his musical projects: Career and other details explored

FTO Sett is a resident of Memphis, Tennessee, and his real name is Kaimon P Carwell. According to Genius, he joined the record label The New 1017, which Gucci Mane owns. Mane and Sett have collaborated on a lot of projects that have turned out to be successful.

Furthermore, he is famous for collaborating with rappers like Finesse 2Tymes and NLE Choppa. As mentioned, his singles have also received a positive response from the public.

He has also been in the headlines since August last year when he released an album titled Life of a SlimeCrook. HotNewHipHop reported that the album features 29 songs in the soundtrack, like Teamo with Tay Keith, South to the 8, Take Down, Back to the Block, and more.

The singles feature guest appearances by famous faces, including NoCap, Rob49, and others. Sett even added multiple themes to the album, such as violence and money.

FTO Sett is also active on Instagram with more than 200,000 followers, and the posts mainly include promotions of his projects. A few pictures also show him posing with cars in the background. As of this writing, detailed information about his education and personal life remains unknown.

FTO Sett's arrest report and charges explained

The news of FTO Sett's arrest report has been trending online, stating in the beginning that he was born on March 23, 2001. It also mentioned that he would be taken to court on March 5, 2024.

Episodes shared an affidavit of the complaint about Sett's arrest through their official page on X.

The report revealed that his arrest was linked to a crime he committed on November 18, 2022, and he has been charged with theft of property with a firearm, evading arrest, and possession of a gun alongside marijuana and dextroamphetamine.

The crime allegedly happened in Memphis, where Sett was looking for a stolen 2022 Toyota Camry. Two more people accompanied him, and he was chased on foot until the police officers arrested him. While the cops searched the car, they found a Glock 23 alongside drugs, and Sett was detained with a Glock 19 in his possession, which was also reported stolen.

As mentioned, Sett has shared an Instagram Story related to his arrest, but further updates are currently awaited.

