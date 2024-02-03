Who is Real Boston Richey? Real name and all about the rapper amid reports of recent arrest

Well-known rapper Real Boston Richey, also known as Jalen Taheen Foster, was reportedly arrested on charges related to conspiracy for trafficking of marijuana, as per HotNewHipHop. Detailed information about the arrest is yet to be disclosed and his representatives are currently unavailable for comment.

The news comes almost a day before Richey was supposed to celebrate his 27th birthday on February 4, 2024.

He also released a music video of his single, Federal Nightmares, a few hours prior to the arrest. The video has raked in more than 100,000 views so far.

Expand Tweet

The rapper has been in the headlines since 2023 for shooting a music video titled Send A Blitz in the locker room of the Florida A&M football team.

According to Complex, the artist was spotted in the team's outfit while he entered the locker room and the video reportedly featured language which was considered inappropriate in Florida. As per the Tallahassee Democrat, the rapper later removed the video.

Real Boston Richey released his first studio album in September 2023

Real Boston Richey has been active in the music industry for around three years. Although he has not released a lot of albums so far, his projects have received positive feedback from the public.

Taheen Foster's biography on AllMusic stated that he was trained by his cousin and mentor Slugg in rapping but he decided to build a career for himself in 2021. He then reportedly went to a recording studio owned by his friend and later released a single, titled Big Y.I.C., which turned out to be successful.

Richey continued to release more singles like Keep Dissing, Everybody, Certified Dripper, and more. He joined a record label called Freebandz, which is owned by Future, and released a mixtape titled Public Housing in 2022. HotNewHipHop states that the mixtape had 17 singles and it remained a chart topper for a long time.

His second project was titled Public Housing Pt. 2 and it was released in January last year in collaboration with the same record label. His next release was an EP, Trappin & Finessin, which came out the following month.

Real Boston Richey released his first studio album in September 2023, titled Welcome to Bubba Land. The album does not feature any guest appearances and includes 16 singles.

Real Boston Richey speaks on his upcoming projects

Welcome to Bubba Land received a positive response from the public and while Real Boston Richey has not disclosed anything about his second album, he teased a few things while speaking to Revolt last year. He said at the time:

"We got a tour on the way, probably in the middle of October. We got merch dropping in the next two weeks, and then we got a deluxe on the way. And we're dropping another tape in December. So that's another thing people can look out for."

He revealed in the same interview that he has a habit of smoking, but he avoids the same while visiting his studio. He added:

"We need a couple of drinks and a lot of snacks. We're going to snack up all night, so we'll get a lot of drinks. We're going to get a lot of Red Bulls (laughs). I got hooked on the Red Bulls, man."

Before his arrest, Richey shared an Instagram post five days ago which stated that he has two events, including a private birthday party dinner on February 4, 2024. This was to be followed by a private yacht party. It remains unknown if the events will continue considering that he has been arrested.