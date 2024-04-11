Fuerza Regida 2024 ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ Tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Fuerza Regida 2024 ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ Tour is scheduled to be held from June 6, 2024, to November 16, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Mexico. The tour will be the band's first major tour of the year and will be interspersed with festival shows.
The upcoming tour is scheduled to feature performances in Austin, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Mexico City, among others. Fuerza Regida announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on April 9, 2024:
Tickets for the Fuerza Regida tour will be available via Ticketmaster or other reputed vendors from April 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the time of writing this article.
Fuerza Regida 2024 ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ Tour dates and venues
Fuerza Regida started the year with a few festival shows, including performances at Rolling Loud California as well as AXE Ceremonia and Tecate Pal Norte 2024, among others. Now the band has announced a brand new North American tour for the upcoming months of the year.
The full list of dates and venues for the Fuerza Regida ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ 2024 Tour is given below:
- June 6, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- June 9, 2024 – Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena
- June 14, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
- June 15, 2024 – Ridgedale, Missouri at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena
- June 16, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center
- June 21, 2024 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena
- June 22, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center
- June 29, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center
- June 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- July 6, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center
- July 7, 2024 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center at Fresno State
- July 13, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center
- July 20, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion
- July 26, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena
- July 27, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena
- July 28, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at at Amerant Bank Arena
- August 2, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum Complex
- August 4, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena
- August 16, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum
- August 17, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- September 1, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
- September 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
- September 8, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- September 15, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena
- September 20, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center
- September 21, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at the University of Texas at El Paso at Don Haskins Center
- September 28, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center
- September 29, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena
- October 5, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- October 11, 2024 – Leon, Mexico at Mega Velaria
- October 12, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Plaza De Toros
- October 31, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey
- November 1, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey
- November 2, 2024 – Torreon, Mexico at Coliseo Centenario*
- November 7, 2024 – Oaxaca, Mexico at Auditorio GNP
- November 9, 2024 – San Luis Potosi at Mexico El Domo
- November 16, 2024 - Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome
Fuerza Regida is also set to perform at the Festival La Onda in Mexico on June 2, 2024, in Napa Valley, California, and Baja Beach Fest, which will feature artists Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma, among others.