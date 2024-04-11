Fuerza Regida 2024 ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ Tour: Dates, venues, & all you need to know

Fuerza Regida 2024 ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ Tour is scheduled to be held from June 6, 2024, to November 16, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States and Mexico. The tour will be the band's first major tour of the year and will be interspersed with festival shows.

The upcoming tour is scheduled to feature performances in Austin, Seattle, Salt Lake City, and Mexico City, among others. Fuerza Regida announced the new tour via a post on their official Instagram page on April 9, 2024:

Tickets for the Fuerza Regida tour will be available via Ticketmaster or other reputed vendors from April 12, 2024, at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the time of writing this article.

Fuerza Regida 2024 ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ Tour dates and venues

Fuerza Regida started the year with a few festival shows, including performances at Rolling Loud California as well as AXE Ceremonia and Tecate Pal Norte 2024, among others. Now the band has announced a brand new North American tour for the upcoming months of the year.

The full list of dates and venues for the Fuerza Regida ‘Pero No Te Enamores’ 2024 Tour is given below:

June 6, 2024 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

June 9, 2024 – Edinburg, Texas at Bert Ogden Arena

June 14, 2024 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

June 15, 2024 – Ridgedale, Missouri at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena

June 16, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

June 21, 2024 – San Diego, California at Viejas Arena

June 22, 2024 – Phoenix, Arizona at Footprint Center

June 29, 2024 – Portland, Oregon at Moda Center

June 30, 2024 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

July 6, 2024 – San Jose, California at SAP Center

July 7, 2024 – Fresno, California at Save Mart Center at Fresno State

July 13, 2024 – Houston, Texas at Toyota Center

July 20, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

July 26, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at State Farm Arena

July 27, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena

July 28, 2024 – Sunrise, Florida at at Amerant Bank Arena

August 2, 2024 – Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum Complex

August 4, 2024 – Belmont Park, New York at UBS Arena

August 16, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Fiserv Forum

August 17, 2024 – Indianapolis, Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

September 1, 2024 – Tinley Park, Illinois at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

September 6, 2024 – Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

September 8, 2024 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

September 15, 2024 – Las Vegas, Nevada at T-Mobile Arena

September 20, 2024 – San Antonio, Texas at Frost Bank Center

September 21, 2024 – El Paso, Texas at the University of Texas at El Paso at Don Haskins Center

September 28, 2024 – Anaheim, California at Honda Center

September 29, 2024 – Palm Desert, California at Acrisure Arena

October 5, 2024 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

October 11, 2024 – Leon, Mexico at Mega Velaria

October 12, 2024 – Mexico City, Mexico at Plaza De Toros

October 31, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey

November 1, 2024 – Monterrey, Mexico at Arena Monterrey

November 2, 2024 – Torreon, Mexico at Coliseo Centenario*

November 7, 2024 – Oaxaca, Mexico at Auditorio GNP

November 9, 2024 – San Luis Potosi at Mexico El Domo

November 16, 2024 - Inglewood, California at Intuit Dome

Fuerza Regida is also set to perform at the Festival La Onda in Mexico on June 2, 2024, in Napa Valley, California, and Baja Beach Fest, which will feature artists Kali Uchis and Peso Pluma, among others.