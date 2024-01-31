Fur update: What happened to Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung's business after Shark Tank?

Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung made an appearance on Shark Tank season 11 which premiered in February 2020, and asked for $500,000 in return for 2.5 percent of their brand Fur. While the brand's numbers impressed the sharks, they began to drop out one by one. Mark Cuban believed the company was not the right fit for him, while Maria Sharapova stated that 2.5 percent equity was too low for her.

Though Shark Tank's Daymond John, Kevin O'Leary, and Lori Greiner made offers to the duo, Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung wished to keep the equity percentage low. After several discussions, Greiner's counteroffer of $500,000 at 8 percent equity with a $50,000 philanthropic component sealed the deal.

A brief look into Fur's journey after Shark Tank

Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung's company Fur appeared on Shark Tank season 11 in February 2020. Despite shaking hands with Lori Greiner, the deal reportedly fell through, as per Insider Growth.

The brand survived the COVID-19 pandemic as most of its business was online. In 2021, Fur celebrated its first Out-Of-Home advertising campaign.

Innovationify estimated that Fur was valued at approximately $30 million in 2023. Since its time on the show, the company has expanded its product range to include a wider assortment of skincare and grooming items. They debuted a brand-new deodorant in August 2023, which works to deal with ingrown hair under the arms and eliminates odor.

As of this writing, Fur's products are available on major retail platforms such as Amazon and Ulta Beauty. Based on more than 4,700 reviews, the company's trademark hair oil has an average rating of 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon. Although some have voiced dissatisfaction with the $26 price point considering the bottle's size, they were enamored by its skincare benefits.

Emma Watson, who discussed her beauty regimen in an interview with In Gloss, vouched for Fur oil, calling it an "amazing all-purpose product." This significantly increased the company's sales.

Fur appeals to a wide range of consumers and has drawn in clients from all walks of life. Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung attended Ulta Beauty's Field Leadership Conference in 2023, where they were honored with the Brand of the Year, Body award.

The history of the company that featured on Shark Tank season 11

The brand's CEOs, Laura Schubert and Lillian Tung, were childhood best friends. When the former approached Tung about the concept of Fur in 2014, she was already employed at L'Oréal.

Tung later worked with a chemist to develop a safe product after talking to friends and family about dealing with ingrown hair after waxing. The company's first product was Fur Oil, which is made with a blend of jojoba oil, grape seed oil, clary sage oil, and tea tree oil. All the products that the brand offers are made with non-toxic ingredients and its website states:

"Our entire line is created with the cleanest facial-grade, vegan, cruelty free, non-toxic ingredients that are dermatologically and gynecologically tested. We don't formulate with mineral oil, silicones, parabens, synthetic fragrances, or artificial dyes."

The company soon became profitable and when the duo appeared on Shark Tank, Fur had earned $3.5 million through Amazon and website sales.