Furies season 1 ending explained: What happened to Driss?

Netflix released Furies season 1 on March 1, 2024, dropping all the episodes simultaneously. The revenge and action series dove into the underbelly of the French criminal world and is a saga of payback, double-crossing, and more.

Furies season 1 shows Driss’ journey in the underworld coming to an end, as Lyna and Selma thwart his plans to control police information. In the ensuing tussle, Driss meets his end at Selma’s hands. The truth about Driss and Selma’s identities is also revealed in this season.

Furies season 1 has eight episodes. Created by Yoann Legave and Jean-Yves Arnaud, the cast for the series includes Lina El Arabi, Marina Fois, Mathieu Kassovitz and more. The plot follows Lyna, who must avenge her father’s death and unravel the secrets of her identity. Her journey takes her in search of the sinister Fury, while she encounters Driss, her biological father.

Driss dies by the end of Furies season 1

By the end of Furies season 1, not only does Lyna find out that her father is Driss, but also becomes aware of his role as the mastermind of the crimes. She learns from The Fixer that the Godfather had seized all the businesses that were Driss’ ideas, leading to his assaults having a personal motive.

Lyna also discovers that Driss and Selma’s competitor, Parques, are collaborating and have a big target to achieve.

Driss’ ultimate plan was to locate the hidden mine in the armored train beneath Paris. The mine holds the data center with highly sensitive information. Access to the mine would give Driss the ability to track all police files.

After Selma and Lyna infiltrate the mine and foil Driss’ plan, Selma kills him at his request. Realizing that he will be eliminated anyway, he chooses not to have Lyna, his daughter, bear the burden of killing him. He rather prefers that Selma suffer the guilt as she was also responsible for the tragedy of Kahina’s family.

What did Lyna find out about Selma?

While in the course of her seeking out the Fury, Lyna discovered Selma herself is the legendary Fury. Moreover, she learned that Selma had been watching over her for long. However, she lied to Lyna about her biological parents, Driss and Kahina, dying in an accident.

Now with Driss being alive and active, Lyna knows about her aunt’s lies. Realizing there may be more to dig underneath what is visible to her, she must trust her instincts even while teaming up with Selma.

For the audience, another secret of Selma is revealed before Driss dies. It is made clear that Selma was responsible for the tragic events in Kahina’s family. Being the Fury, she had not been able to prevent her brother’s involvement with an undercover cop. The embarrassment led to her torturing Kahina’s family and framing her brother as the perpetrator of the crimes.

By the end of Furies season 1, Driss is the only person alive who knows about Selma’s role in Kahina’s story. Killing him saves Selma both the embarrassment and the fear of being exposed.

Who are the Damocles shown in Furies season 1?

The end of Furies season 1 shows the Damocles engaging a reluctant Selma and Lyna to work for them.

The Damocles is an assassin outfit on hire that the Olympus used to eliminate enemies. By the end, all the important heads of Olympus were gone and the Damocles took over.

As Selma and Lyna arrive to reconcile, they are surrounded by the Damocles and forced to surrender to the new power. Furies season 1 likely will lead this thread to an upcoming dissent and rebellion against the Damocles in the next season.

Check out Netflix to catch all eight episodes of Furies season 1, currently streaming on the platform.