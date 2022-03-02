Futurama voice actors' list: John DiMaggio joins the original cast including Billy West and Katey Sagal

John DiMaggio, who plays Bender in the long-running and now-revived cartoon series Futurama, will join the rest of the cast for new episodes on Hulu.

DiMaggio had not signed an agreement to return to the show when the platform announced the resurrection on February 9, but he has now.

Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are among the cast's regulars.

"I'M BACK, BABY! So damn grateful for the love and support of fans & colleagues alike during this whole time (especially my wife, Kate), and I cannot wait to get back to work with my 'Futurama' family," John DiMaggio will officially return as Bender in Hulu's #Futurama revival:

Why did John DiMaggio not join the rest of the original voice cast on Futurama?

A number of Futurama fans expressed their anger with DiMaggio not being signed for the show, which the actor echoed on his social media accounts. DiMaggio wrote a note on Twitter on February 15 that said,

“Bender is part of my soul & nothing about this is meant to be disrespectful to the fans or my Futurama family. It’s about self-respect. And honestly, being tired of an industry that’s become far too corporate and takes advantage of an artist’s time and talent.”

Futurama returns! New episodes coming to Hulu.

While West and Sagal accepted Hulu's salary offers, DiMaggio believed the offer was too low and so he countered, resulting in a stalemate with neither party appearing to move. He believes that the entire ensemble ought to be compensated more. Those talks appear to have finally concluded.

DiMaggio was back in Bender mode on Tuesday after his contract was finalized. He took to Twitter saying,

Now that the cast is whole again, let’s take a look at the original cast of voice actors who are returning for future episodes.

Who all from the iconic series' voice cast are returning?

1) Billy West

Billy will resume his role as Dr. Zoidberg, Prof. Hubert J. Farnsworth, Philip J. Fry, and more in the new episodes.

2) Katey Sagal

Katey will return to the show for her roles as Turanga Leela, Princess Purpleberry, Nutcracker, and more on the show.

3) Tress MacNeille

Tress MacNeille a very happy 70th birthday. Tress of course is the voice behind Babs Bunny, Daisy Duck, Dot Warner, Hello Nurse, Charlotte Pickles, Chip, Gadget Hackwrench, Mom, Wilma Flinstone, and multiple other characters.

Tress will reprise her roles as Linda, Mom, Petunia, and others on the show.

4) Maurice LaMarche

Maurice will return to voice Morbo, Calculon, Kif Kroker, and other characters on the show.

5) Lauren Tom

Lauren Tom

Lauren's voice will be heard again as Amy Wong, Inez Wong, Ruth, and many others on the show.

6) Phil LaMarr

Phil LaMarr

Phil will resume his role in voicing Ethan "Bubblegum" Tate, Hermes Conrad, Reverend Preacherbot, and more.

7) David Herman

David will reprise his roles as Scruffy, Larry, Mayor C. Randall Poopenmeyer, and others on the show.

After months of talks, Hulu has finalized contracts for 20 new episodes of the popular animated sci-fi comedy, which will premiere in 2023 on the streaming service.

