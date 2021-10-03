Gabby Petito case: Who is Cassie Laundrie? Brian Laundrie's sister hounded by protestors 

Cassie Laundrie recently shared postcards and text messages sent by Gabby Petito. Cassie once mentioned that Gabby was like a sister to her.

The postcards were sent for Cassie’s son and explained the adventures of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie and that they were enjoying their road trip.

However, the statement where she said that she did not talk to her brother since he came back to Florida alone on September 1 proved incorrect.

Steve Bertolino, Laundrie’s family attorney, confirmed on October 1 that Cassie Laundrie had seen her brother on September 1 and 6 while she joined the family at the Fort De Soto Park campsite in Pinellas County.

Gabby Petito’s remains were later found at a remote campsite in Wyoming, and her death was said to be a homicide.

Fox News @FoxNews 'PICK UP THE PHONE AND CALL THE FBI': Protesters move from home of Brian Laundrie's parents to home of his sister as questions swirl around her story foxnews.com/live-news/bria… 'PICK UP THE PHONE AND CALL THE FBI': Protesters move from home of Brian Laundrie's parents to home of his sister as questions swirl around her story foxnews.com/live-news/bria… https://t.co/aiTATJj0Lw

In an interview with ABC News following Petito’s death announcement, Cassie Laundrie expressed her condolences and prayers to Gabby's family. She added that her family would remember the moments they have spent with her.

However, after Steve Bertolino's statement, protestors were spotted in front of Cassie Laundrie's house.

About Cassie Laundrie

Cassie Laundrie was born on October 13, 1989, and is Christopher and Roberta Laundrie's first child.

She is active on Facebook under the name Cassie Luycx. It says that she hails from Bayport, New York, where her family used to reside before shifting to Florida.

Brian Laundrie and Gabby Petito having a fun time before going on their trip. (Image via bizarre_design_/Instagram)

Public records mention that Cassie is married to James “Jimmy” Luycx, and the couple is believed to be the parents of two children. In Sarasota County public records, a marriage certificate proves that they tied the knot on December 28, 2015, in Venice, Florida.

The pair reside in Lakewood Ranch, Manatee County, which is 50 miles north of her parent's home in North Port and previously lived at her parent’s house.

Also Read

Luycx is a pool repair specialist, according to a LinkedIn profile. It even states that he worked at Pinch A Penny, a lineup of pool supply stores for ten years, and studied criminal justice and Political Science at the State College of Florida Manatee-Sarasota from 2008 to 2010.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far