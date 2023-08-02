Gabby's Dollhouse season 8 on Netflix: Release date, air time, plot, and more details

Gabby's Dollhouse is all set to make its return, with season 8 of the live-action/computer-generated interactive preschool series slated to release on Netflix on Monday, August 7, 2023, at 3 am ET/midnight PT. The series stars Laila Lockhart Kraner as the titular character and follows her as she leads preschoolers from one room to another within her dollhouse filled with mini-worlds and cats.

Created by Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Gabby's Dollhouse is produced by Creighton DeSimone, Brian Roberts, Michael Pattison, and Liam James, with Johnson and Twomey serving as executive producers.

The Gabby's Dollhouse season 8 trailer promises fans a "mer-mazing" experience

The trailer for Gabby's Dollhouse season 8 was released on the series' official YouTube channel on July 11, 2023. It begins with Gabby announcing that the new season will see her and the cats as mermaids. In the snippets that follow, they're seen having "a whale of a time" aboard the mermaid cruise ship.

Gabby and her friends make it to the venue of the Sparkle Party, where she interacts with a cat who seems to be pessimistic about the concept of sparkle. She explains that a person sparkles when they do that "one special thing" which makes them happy, making the cat realize that they sparkle when they dance. The trailer ends with Gabby remarking that it was their "most mer-mazing adventure yet."

The official synopsis for Gabby's Dollhouse season 8 was provided with the trailer:

"Gabby and the GabbyCats are back! Join them as they set sail on the S.S. MerCat cruise ship, find their sparkle in Mermaid-lantis, track down some treasure, and make mer-mazing new friends along the way. It's time to get tiny for some a-meow-zing Dollhouse adventures with all new episodes of Gabby’s Dollhouse, coming to Netflix August 7."

The synopsis continues:

"Join your newest favorite preschool pals as they explore and celebrate the world around them! From the adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s Dollhouse to the musical land of Rhyme Time Town, any adventure is possible with Gabby’s Dollhouse!"

Gabby's Dollhouse cast explored

1) Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby

Laila Lockhart Kraner is an actor best known for playing the titular character in Gabby's Dollhouse. Other credited appearances of Kraner include roles in TV series and films such as Shots Fired, Black-ish, NOS4A2, and The Secret of Sinchanee.

2) Juliet Donenfeld as Cakey

Beginning her career as an actor at the age of 6 with an appearance in The Ranch, Juliet Donenfeld is known for her roles in The Big Show Show, Good Girls, and Better Call Saul.

Donenfeld is also a voice actor, with credits in TV series such as Pete the Cat, Pretzel and the Puppies, and Young Jedi Adventures, to name a few.

3) Tucker Chandler as Pandy Paws

Tucker Chandler is an actor best known for his voice roles in TV series like T.O.T.S., Madagascar: A Little Wild, Dead End: Paranormal Park, and Stillwater. He has also lent his voice to characters in English versions of films such as I Lost My Body and NiNoKun and has voiced the titular character in the film Samsam.

Chandler voices Pandy Paws, Gabby's best friend, in Gabby's Dollhouse.

4) Donovan Patton as Catrat

Known for his role in Lies I Told My Little Sister, Donovan Patton is an actor who has been a part of films and TV series such as Blue's Clues, Monsters University, Clarence, Blue's Clues & You, and Twister Sister, to name a few.

Patton has also voiced characters in video games like Saints Row, Halo Infinite, and God of War, among others.

Produced by Dreamworks Animation Television, Gabby's Dollhouse season 8 will be available for streaming exclusively on Netflix from August 7, 2023.