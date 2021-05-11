“Gartic Phone made me literally cry of laughter” Pokimane gushes as Sykkuno, DisguidedToast and more join her for the phone game

Pokimane and her friends, LilyPichu, Sykkuno, DisguisedToast, BaboAbe, Natsumiii, edisonparklive, and Kkatamina all got together to play a game of Gartic Phone.

In this game friends get on a call, each one writes a sentence, then each person takes a turn to draw something to match someone else's sentence. Followed by each participant trying to describe the crazy drawings, which can basically lead to whole new sentences being formed, with hilarious consequences.

Pokimane could barely begin without bursting into laughter and trying to compose herself for the new game. As they get into the game, Pokimane laughs hysterically as the group starts messing around with the game while having a great time together.

How did Pokimane's fans react to her new video?

After posting her Gartic Phone video many people asked for more of the hilarious game, and it seems like it's beginning to gain traction and become popular. The game had been shut down and relaunched and streamers like Pokimane are helping give it life once again.

The group continued to play the game and get further into the jokes and the antics got progressively more hilarious. As the video continues they poke fun at DisgutedToast and continue to draw him as toast in weird situations, LilyPichu being in the same boat as him as well. Gartic Phone seems to be a fun game to play with friends, especially since it's gotten harder to meet people in person.

A recent commenter on Pokimanes Tweet promoting new video (Image via Twitter)

The video has garnered 99,547 views on YouTube and the comments section showed some love for Pokimane as she falls into the category of being a comfort streamer. Many of her fans want more of this game and are looking forward to more of her content in the future. Pokimane continues to grow as one of the biggest female streamers on the platform at the moment.

i was cracking the whole stream lol — ♡𝒽𝒶𝒹𝒾𝓁𝑒 ♡ (@hadile_ah) May 11, 2021

the explanation of how a game works in the beginning of all ur vids are SO NICE thank u — 𓆩 yat 𓆪 (@YATZlRY) May 11, 2021

@DoggoMain your queen pokimane is playing it, that means we have to too — Jerry (@JaireWho) May 11, 2021

Play more of these. I cracked up watching the first one. — Aaron Robertson (@bighitfr) May 11, 2021

Love the imagination 😂❤️😂 — Nathan (@Bobodamonkey27) May 11, 2021

Your video's are great keep up the great work — DEADPOOL (@DEADPOO02658942) May 11, 2021

I haveny laughed so much in a while watching a VOD. It was awesome, and this videos shows and proves why friends are the best thing — Rodrigo Martin Pérez (@perezrodrigo93) May 11, 2021

banger video — XO🤍➐😼🍒 (@justswayiiXO) May 11, 2021

hi @pokimanelol love your vids keep it up. i love your positivity with life just wished i had it. how sre you anyways — jamie (@AcidSundew) May 11, 2021

been waiting for this — Kathy Jude™ 👑💜 (@kathyjude) May 11, 2021