Gen V episode 8 recap and ending explained: Homelander captures Marie, Andre, Jordan, and Emma

There’s lots going on that alters the way we perceive the young superheroes in Gen V, or Supes as we know them, in this spin-off from Prime Video’s The Boys. In Gen V episode 8, they split into two categories: those who protect and those who seek to destroy. The differences between the good and bad guys become blurred, and it becomes difficult to say who’s trying to do what.

No one notices that Dean Shetty is dead. On the other hand, Ashley is hunting for another member of The Seven. Conversely, Cate and Sam are trying to rescue all the captives from a secret laboratory known as the Woods. This episode contains a lot of moral conundrums within the Supes, where each character seems to have their own right or wrong thing.

Did Marie and her friends manage to stop the chaos at Godolkin University in Gen V?

In Gen V episode 8, titled Guardians of Godolkin, viewers saw that when Cate kills Indira Shetty, the group splits with her side and is driven by a will to storm The Woods in a bid to liberate captive Supes and vent their anger on Godolkin for whatever they did.

In contrast, Marie, Emma, and Jordan cannot manage to stop Cate and Sam from taking action to create a menace at the school. As the episode progresses, The Woods is compromised, and the prisoners are set free to go on a rampage in which some Supes, led by Cate, kill people, not caring whether any of them were involved with the experiments at the illegal laboratory.

The violence at Godolkin is a critical exposition of powers within the young Supes, especially Cate, whose power is grounded in what she has been pumping up on since she quit Shetty's medication. On the other hand, the confrontation heightens when Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre join Godolkin only to find many already dead. Notable battles take place, leading to a showdown that causes Marie to unintentionally explode her hand on Cate to stop her from controlling Jordan and further destroying the school.

As an ultimate move to contain the situation, Homelander is called in by Ashley, and this becomes the climax of a given episode. Surprisingly, Homelander accuses Marie of fighting on her own against the same group and helping humans. While she manages to survive, the narrative turns dark when Homelander shoots Marie with his laser blast.

However, Vought sinisterly implies that Cate and Sam (Guardians of Godolkin) may be the heroes in the massacre and blames Marie, Emma, Jordan, and Andre, who are showcased as villains who seek to destroy the supe race. The four are seen in a room devoid of walls, signifying the efforts by Vought to erase their involvement with any actions at The Woods.

The ending of Gen V episode 8 introduces a convoluted and interesting plot for the connected backstories of The Boys and Gen V, where young Supes find themselves in the same kind of situation as tumbling against. They are now “halfway” hanging by a thread, their fate seemingly united to the larger story of The Boys, Vought, and the messed-up world of Supes they’re all a part of.

The spin-off series, Gen V, is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.