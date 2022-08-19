Genocide Pact 2022 Tour: Dates, tickets, where to buy and more

American death metal band, Genocide Pact, has announced a tour slated for this November. Also performing with the band will be metal bands, No Mas and Vomit Forth. The tour kicks off in Baltimore on November 10 and wraps up in Brooklyn on November 20. The band will make stops in Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto, and Montreal, among other cities.

Tickets for the shows are available via the official website of Genocide Pact.

Genocide Pact 2022 Tour Dates

November 10 -- Baltimore, MD – Ottobar

November 11 -- Greenville, SC – Radio Room

November 12 -- Atlanta, GA – Boggs

November 13 -- Nashville, TN – Drkmttr

November 14 -- Cincinnati, OH – Legends

November 15 -- Chicago, IL – Cobra Lounge

November 16 -- Detroit, MI – Sanctuary

November 17 -- Toronto, ON – Monarch Tavern (no No/Más)

November 18 -- Montreal, QC – Bar Le Ritz (no No/Más/Vomit Forth)

November 19 -- Worcester, MA – Ralph’s

November 20 -- Brooklyn, NY – Saint Vitus (no Vomit Forth)

Genocide Pact releases new music video

Earlier this week, Genocide Pact released a music video for their track Deprive/Degrade. The band on its Twitter handle noted:

“AFTER MANY TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS WE’RE FINALLY POSTING THIS. IT WAS TOO BRUTAL FOR YOUTUBE BUT WE DON’T CARE. “

The video also had a footnote that reads:

“MALADJUSTED SADISTIC MINDS CAN’T DISTINGUISH PLEASURE FROM PAIN”

The band’s lineup consists of vocalist and guitarist Tim Mullaney, drummer Connor Donegan, bassist Michael Nolan, and guitarist Demir Soyer. The band has released three albums so far. These include Forged Through Domination in 2015, Order of Torment in 2018, and the most recent Genocide Pact in 2021.

Speaking about the Genocide Pact vocalist Tim Mullaney in a statement said:

"This album reflects on the feeling of watching the world crumble while dealing with personal tragedy. You turn on the news and see mass shootings, a global pandemic, endless war, and corporations and politicians trying to sell you bullsh*t.”

He further added, saying:

“You pick up your phone and another friend or family member has died. On top of that, you’re broke as fuck and work endlessly for a boss that doesn’t even know your name. You find yourself paranoid, pissed off, and embracing nihilism.”

Meanwhile, Connecticut-based death metal band, Vomit Forth, has also separately announced a fall tour. The tour billed as 'Spreading The Malevolence’ will kick off on October 6 in Louisville at Mag Bar and run through October 16 in Philly at Kung Fu Necktie.

A press statement about the band reads:

“While the band is known for a sound that borrows from the underappreciated East Coast death metal blueprint belched up from bands like Internal Bleeding and Scattered Remnants, Seething Malevolence expands to more experimental and unexpected sounds, refracting the band’s love for the likes of Napalm Death or Full of Hell.”

The statement concluded, noting:

“Seething Malevolence delivers on the promise of everything VOMIT FORTH has hinted at so far Northeast death metal.”

Earlier in March, DC Death Metal band, No Más, announced plans to release a follow-up to their 2019 full-length debut Raíz Del Mal. The new album is titled Consume / Deny / Repent and features 15 tracks.

No/Más guitarist John Letzkus said in a statement that the band wanted the album to be riff-heavy and catchy.

