George Benson 2024 UK tour: Tickets, dates, venues & all you need to know

Legendary American guitarist George Benson has announced his UK tour for the upcoming summer season. The tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans, featuring a lineup of classic hits, new tracks, and the extraordinary talent of Grammy-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico as the supporting act.

The highlight of this tour will be two consecutive nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London, a venue renowned for hosting some of the most prestigious musical events in history.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale on August 18, 2024, via his official website https://www.georgebenson.com/tour-dates/

George Benson's tour will begin in Bournemouth and end in Leeds

Here are the dates and venues for the tour

June 26, 2024 – Bournemouth International Centre

June 28, 2024 – London Royal Albert Hall

June 29, 2024 – London Royal Albert Hall

July 1, 2024 – Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

July 3, 2024 – Leeds First Direct Arena

Fans can look forward to George Benson's signature classics such as Give Me The Night, Lady Love Me (One More Time), Turn Your Love Around, Inside Love, Never Give Up On A Good Thing, and "n Your Eyes. Attendees will also be treated to a taste of his new songs and upcoming tracks.

George Benson is an American guitarist with 10 Grammy Awards and 25 nominations to his name

George Benson is an American guitarist celebrated as one of jazz's finest. With an extraordinary ability to effortlessly switch between genres like straight-ahead jazz, smooth jazz, and contemporary R&B, Benson's musical prowess knows no bounds.

Benson drew inspiration from guitar legends Charlie Christian and Wes Montgomery and developed a style entirely his own. Notably, he excels not only as a lead guitarist but also as an exceptional rhythm guitarist, adding depth to solos and infusing soul-jazz formats with irresistible energy. His talents caught the spotlight during his tenure in Brother Jack McDuff's band in the 1960s.

Beyond his instrumental mastery, Benson possesses a lush and soulful tenor voice akin to Stevie Wonder and Donny Hathaway. This rare combination of singing and guitar skills earned him numerous accolades, including the groundbreaking 1976 album Breezin, which secured Grammy Awards and topped multiple charts.

His chart-topping journey continued with albums like Give Me the Night (1980) and Love Remembers (1993), displaying his enduring popularity and innovation.

In addition to original compositions, Benson has paid homage to his idols, including Nat King Cole and Chuck Berry. Born in 1943 in Pittsburgh, he initially pursued singing and started performing in clubs at a young age.

By 1962, he was already a member of Brother Jack McDuff's band. His rise continued through collaborations with artists like Miles Davis and albums released under various labels such as A&M, CTI, and Warner Bros.

Benson's fusion of jazz and pop became a signature, propelling him to commercial success. Hits like This Masquerade from his 1976 Warner Bros. album Breezin' solidified his crossover appeal.

With his masterful guitar skills and charismatic voice, George Benson continues to enchant audiences worldwide and is regarded as one of the finest musicians in the world.