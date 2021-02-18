"Get Over Here!": The Mortal Kombat trailer has arrived and fans can't get enough of it 

The highly anticipated trailer for James Wan's reboot of the popular Mortal Kombat franchise has finally dropped online, and fans can't seem to get enough of it.
Serving as a fresh adaptation of Midway Games' popular action video game franchise, the film is directed by Simon McQuoid in his directorial debut.
Over the course of the 2 minute 30 seconds trailer, fans are treated to an exciting array of popular characters such as Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Sub-Zero, Lord Raiden, and several more.
There is even a money shot of Scorpion mouthing his iconic "Get over here" dialogue, as the high-octane trailer promises oodles of visceral, gory fun.
Within minutes of the trailer dropping online, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions, as excited fans expressed their thoughts on the same.
Twitter explodes as Mortal Kombat trailer leaves fans wanting more
Serving as the next installment in the Mortal Kombat movie franchise after 1997's Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, the 2021 adaptation features an ensemble cast which includes Lewis Tan, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, and popular Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion.
Focusing on the lore behind the famous Mortal Kombat tournament, the trailer provides several snippets of pulsating action, as it follows the story of the protagonist, Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan).
By the looks of it, director Simon McQuoid was certainly not lying when he spoke about providing fans with a gory, R-Rated version, as popular fatalities such as Kano's heart rip and Lui Kang's Fire Dragon, are brought to life in visceral fashion.
From Jax's arms getting ripped off to being blessed with shots of the formidable Goro and Mileena, the trailer serves as a perfect ode to the feel and temper of the original video game series.
However, what serves as the main highlight is the decision to pay homage to dialogues such as Scorpion's "Get Over Here" and the iconic "Finish Him."
Here are some of the reactions online, as excited fans took to Twitter to gush over the action-packed Mortal Kombat trailer:
With the Mortal Kombat trailer looking extremely promising, replete with copious amounts of gore, guts and mayhem, all eyes are now waiting for 16th April, when the film finally arrives on HBO Max.
Published 18 Feb 2021, 23:03 IST