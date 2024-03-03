Ghostbusters x Timberland Collection: Everything we know so far

The teasers of the Ghostbusters x Timberland Collection recently surfaced online, showcasing a collaborative effort to revamp the iconic 6-inch boot design of Timberland to commemorate the forty years of the original Ghostbusters movie. The boots in this collection will feature a rust-colored makeup, adding a unique twist to the classic design.

The Ghostbusters x Timberland Collection is expected to be released on March 21, 2024, as per preliminary reports from Sole Retriever and other similar sources.

Reportedly, these pairs will be traded only via Timberland’s online shop. While the retail price has not been determined, the collection will be offered in men's sizes.

More details about the Ghostbusters x Timberland Collection

In 2024, the original Ghostbusters movie will celebrate its 40th anniversary, solidifying its status as a cherished classic. This film gained massive popularity due to its stellar cast, featuring Harold Ramis, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, among others, who portrayed the quirky group of paranormal investigators.

The heritage was preserved with the successful continuation of this movie series, which took place in 2021 with the cinematic release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Scheduled for release on March 22, 2024, the highly anticipated film Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire serves as the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, further expanding the iconic Ghostbusters universe.

With the release of each new installment in iconic franchises, fans eagerly anticipate not only the films but also the accompanying merchandise and memorabilia. In 2021, fans were treated to a capsule collection created through a collaboration between Reebok and the Ghostbuster series.

Additionally, Timberland is getting into the ghostbusting game for the next feature. This collection, which is a collaboration between Ghostbusters and Timberland, is going to include two distinct renditions of the timeless Premium 6-inch Boot.

As per Sole Retriever, the collaboration will be offering two different boot variants, each featuring elements such as glow-in-the-dark accents, personalized labeling, and other enhancements. However, the specifics are currently being kept under wraps.

Be on the lookout for the Ghostbusters x Timberland collection that will supposedly arrive in the coming weeks. Those eager to get their hands on these special boots are encouraged to stay in touch with the fashion label.

Besides the above-mentioned collaboration, Timberland also joined forces with the luxury fashion label Louis Vuitton to give a fresh makeover to the former's 6-inch boot. These pairs are also expected to be launched later this year.