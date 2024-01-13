Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-Inch Boot: Everything we know so far

The well-known 6-inch boot gets a dose of Parisian grandeur from Timberland and fashion powerhouse Louis Vuitton, resulting in the Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-inch boot design. The influence of Pharrell Williams at LV is only beginning.

The Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-Inch Boot is anticipated to enter the sneaker market in the coming months of 2024, as per preliminary reports. The confirmed release information is currently kept under wraps by the partnering labels. Reportedly, these high-top boots will be sold via LV’s online as well as offline boutiques.

Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-Inch Boot Revealed

Take a closer look at the branding accents of Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-inch boot (Image via Instagram/@skateboard)

The collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Timberland has resulted in a fresh take on the 6-inch boot, a staple of hip-hop that has made its way into luxury fashion. Working together is more of an affectionate tribute to the conventional style than a radical departure from it.

This newly designed boot came to light via the @skateboard Instagram handle. This social media account was created to display Pharrell William's work at LV and its influences.

Distinctive elements can be observed across the boot's periphery, such as a Louis Vuitton emblem that has been laser-etched onto the outer edge of the tongue, the house's characteristic monogram that is located throughout the back of the tongue as well as (very faintly) on the lateral heel, and co-branded hangtags.

When Louis Vuitton will be presenting its FW24 collection at Paris Fashion Week, the partnership will most likely be presented in its entirety. This FW24 runway show is scheduled to take place on January 16 at 8 p.m. Central European Time (CET).

Pharrell has built a bold and streetwise style during the short time he spent at Louis Vuitton, and his partnership with Timberland gels well with his ethos. His SS24 show was well received, and it featured items that were just as comfortable walking down the avenues of New York City as they appeared on the runways of Paris.

These designs encompassed his ingenious pixelated camo modification of the house's widely admired Damier style, as well as his primary-colored, super-sized logo-adorned Speedy bags, extravagant baseball jackets, and extra-chunky Trainer Maxi shoes.

It does not even take into account the vast collection of Timberland-inspired styles that Louis Vuitton has to offer, which includes Pharrell's very own Checker ankle boot and the Ranger ankle boot.

The partnership goes beyond just bringing two brands together; it's a whole way of life that combines the refined style of Louis Vuitton with the adventurous nature of Timberland, guaranteeing an unmatched combination of high-end craftsmanship and long-lasting wear.

Potentially arriving in the coming months of 2024, keep an eye out for the Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-inch Boot. Interested readers are advised to stay in touch with the official website of the partnering labels to stay updated on their arrival.

In addition to the aforementioned collaborative Louis Vuitton Timberland 6-inch boot design, Timberland also gave its 6-inch boots a themed makeover to join the Lunar New Year celebrations of 2024. The boots are offered in two interesting color choices, namely “Dark Red Nubuck” and “Black Nubuck,” that are currently accessible from the brand’s online site.

Along with these shoe designs came matching apparel, such as a graphic t-shirt, bomber jacket, and crewneck sweater. This collection is priced between $30 and $198.