Ghosts of Beirut episode 4 ending explained: Did Imad Mughniyeh die?

Showtime's espionage thriller, Ghosts of Beirut, was concise but very impactful. It showcased the real-life story of a deadly Lebanese terrorist named Imad Mughniyeh's assassination. He was reportedly responsible for the death of several Americans and Israelis.

In Ghosts of Beirut's finale episode, Imad Mughniyeh was killed by a car bomb. To this day, nobody knows who is responsible for his assassination; neither Israel nor the USA has admitted to it. The character of Imad was played by actors Hisham Suleiman and Amir Khoury on the show. The finale, which was titled The Finding, was released on Sunday, June 11, on Showtime.

Ghosts of Beirut episode 4 ending explained: How was Imad Mughniyeh assassinated?

The end of Ghosts of Beirut saw the termination of the dreaded terrorist, Imad Mughniyeh. The Lebanese truly believed that Imad was the liberator of the country; hence while the citizens of Lebanon were struck by grief, every Israeli and American knew how close they were to losing everything.

Imad's body was not shown at the time but the news of his passing reached everybody. Subsequently, neither Israel nor the USA took responsibility for his death.

Imad's final mission was to destroy the state of Israel. Had he been successful in his plan, he would have been declared a bigger terrorist than Osama Bin Laden. Unfortunately, the world never got to know who exactly was responsible for assassinating him. Somebody had replaced his Mitsubishi Pajero's spare tire with an explosive; the terrorist was around its vicinity when it detonated. Imad was the only person to be killed in the whole ordeal.

Different people have different things to say about his death but most might agree that what happened was necessary for the security of millions. The man was a warmonger but hid behind the masquerade of the protector of Lebanon. There is nothing good to say about him as he had planned to strike down Israelis with chemical explosives; his target reportedly were not only soldiers but common citizens as well.

History and war researchers specializing in World War I are well aware of the damage chlorine bombs can cause. It had the capability to completely melt the body of a human being, rendering anybody into a pile of just meat. This great war happened back in 1910, and Imad wanted to replicate the same on Israelis in the 21st century.

Had he still been alive, who knows what kind of destruction would have taken place?

Ghosts of Beirut synopsis

The official synopsis of Ghosts of Beirut reads as:

"Four-part limited series based on one of the most extraordinary real-life espionage stories of our time: the manhunt for Imad Mughniyeh, the elusive terrorist mastermind who outwitted his adversaries for over two decades."

It further continues:

"Based on a true story, Mugniyeh took terrorism to deadly new levels, creating public martyrs out of anonymous suicide bombers. As CIA and Mossad operatives were haunted by Imad’s actions, they unexpectedly join forces in a high-stakes international chase to finally find and take down the man known as “the ghost.”

Ghosts of Beirut was directed by Greg Barker and written by Joëlle Touma, Greg Barker, Avi Issacharoff, and Lior Raz. Executive producers of the show include Greg Barker, Daniel Driefuss, Joëlle Touma, and Vinnie Molhotra.

