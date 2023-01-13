"Give Jordayla and Spelivia their endgames": All American fans demand happy ending as series gets renewed for season 6

The CW’s money spinner All American has been renewed for a sixth season. Created by April Blair, the TV franchise has been the network’s most-watched series on the digital domain, which is why it’s not surprising that the sports drama show is getting another season.

However, as soon as the update dropped, fans took to Twitter to demand that their favorite couples - Layla Keating-Jordan Baker, aka Jordayla, and Spencer James- Olivia Baker, aka Spelivia - get happy endings in the new season. One Twitter user wrote:

"@CWAllAmerican give jordayla and spelivia their endgames like they deserve"

All American premiered on October 10, 2018, and ran across five seasons and 78 episodes. Based on the life of Spencer Paysinger, a professional American footballer, the show has been top-rated since its inception.

As for the accolades, the series has received several nominations at the Black Reel Award and the NAACP Image Award over the years, with one Black Reel Award win in 2020.

Fans of All American want Jordayla and Spelivia to get happy endings in season 6

Reports say that the show was The CW’s numero uno linear series in the age group of 18-49 in the latest season, and the show also enjoyed a good 7.6 rating on IMDb based on 12,000 votes.

As soon as the Twitter handle of All American declared the news update for the show's sixth season renewal, excited netizens flooded the space with comments and expressed that they were looking forward to seeing their favorite pairs of lovers again. At the same time, several fans also hoped that they would end up together.

The ensemble cast, staff, and official synopsis of All American

The show has Daniel Ezra in the lead role of Spencer James, and the main cast comprises Taye Diggs, Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Bre-Z, Hunter Clowdus, Michael Evans Behling, and Greta Onieogou.

As per IMDb, the official synopsis of All American reads:

“When a rising high school American football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds—Crenshaw and Beverly Hills—begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.”

The series has been executive produced by Blair, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Rob Hardy, Nkechi Okoro Carroll (also the showrunner), John A. Norris, and Jameal Turner, among others.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll is the showrunner for All American: Homecoming as well. A spin-off of the original sports drama also premiered on February 21, 2022, whose second season was released on October 10 of the same year.

Geffri Maya, Peyton Alex Smith, Kelly Jenrette, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, and Mitchell Edwards, among others, star in Homecoming.

All American is currently on its midseason break and will soon return with the eighth episode of season 5. Titled Feel So Good, the episode will hit The CW on Monday, January 23, 2023. Ryan Zaragoza directs the episode based on a plot written by Carrie Gutenberg.

