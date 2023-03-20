"Go home little p boys": Proud Boys face backlash as Drag Queen Story Hour protest video goes viral

A video of far-right group Proud Boys engaged in a physical altercation outside an LGBTQ center in New York City has now gone viral on social media. Members of the group had gathered outside the venue to protest a Drag Queen Story Hour that was being held there.

In the footage, members of Proud Boys can be seen clashing with others on the streets outside.

Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 @ScooterCasterNY



THREAD 🧵 #HAPPENINGNOW Drag Queen Story Hour with Attorney General Letitia James protested at NYC LGBTQ center in Manhattan. One arrest so far from opposer of Drag Queen Story Hour

For the uninitiated, the Drag Queen Story Hour is basically when performers in drag read books to kids in libraries, schools, and bookstores. The stories are well known for their themes of inclusivity and acceptance.

Roughly 40 protestors and 100 supporters gathered at the Drag Story Hour on Sunday, March 19. Videos on social media suggest that at least one Proud Boys member walked away from the ensuing altercation with a facial injury. Pictures and videos of the man with blood on his face have now surfaced on social media. He is even heard saying:

"I came here to help, not get the sh*t beat out of me"

Additionally, it was reported that one unruly protestor was also arrested.

Netizens were infuriated to see the protests and slammed the protestors at the Drag Queen Story Hour, with one saying:

“Ahh…"came to help". The good old Rittenhouse excuse."

Social media users infuriated as Proud Boys video from the Drag Queen Story Hour surfaces online

With protesters, far-right groups, and counterprotesters crowding the LGBTQ center entrance, law enforcement officials and City Council security guards had to be called to the Manhattan street to put a stop to the clash between Proud Boys and supporters of the Drag Story Hour.

As soon as the videos reached social media, netizens were quick to bash the group for the ruckus they created outside the venue.

lauras4Trump @Lauras4T Watch as members of the Proud Boys clash with counterprotestors outside a Drag Queen Story Hour event in Manhattan.

New York City is full of perverts, weirdos, and loons



New York City is full of perverts, weirdos, and loons

Watch as members of the Proud Boys clash with counterprotestors outside a Drag Queen Story Hour event in Manhattan.

New York City is full of perverts, weirdos, and loons

gregoire.🌼 @mistergeezy The Proud Boys be like...

🥀_Imposter_🥀 @Imposter_Edits Today the Proud boys got ran out of Manhatten when they showed up to protest drag story hour, the community came together and showed them, their hate wasn't welcome.



Today the Proud boys got ran out of Manhatten when they showed up to protest drag story hour, the community came together and showed them, their hate wasn't welcome.

justLiam300 @justLiam300 Looks like some of the Proud Boys will be unable to attend TFG's protest at Mar-a-Lago. They'll be too busy licking their wounds after getting their a$$es stomped at the drag book reading event.

gregoire.🌼 @mistergeezy The Gays 1

The Proud Boys 0

Final

The Gays 1
The Proud Boys 0
Final

Social media users bashed the protestor's videos from the protest floated on Twitter. (Image via Twitter & YouTube)

The City Council also spoke up on the matter and said:

“While we can’t comment on any specific security concerns and decisions, several Council members have been the target of repeated acts of harassment, trespassing, and vandalism by those seeking to attack Drag Story Hour over the past months. The Council’s security protocols prioritize the safety of Council members, staff, and public participants in our activities.”

The protest on Sunday is not the first one at the drag storytime event

Erick Bellomy 🏳️‍🌈 @erickbellomy The proud boys showed up in full tactical gear because of a drag queen story hour in Columbus today. 🧵

This is not the first time that the Drag Story Hour has faced backlash. The same happened in December 2022, when members of far-right groups, including Proud Boys, gathered near the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus in Ohio to protest against the reading, which was set to be held at the venue.

In the end, the protests led to the cancelation of the event.

At the time, about 70 members stood on the roads and chanted "life, liberty, victory" and "reclaim America.” However, that instance also led to widespread backlash on social media.

