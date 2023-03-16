"The way I just gasped": Amanda Knox leaves netizens shocked after slyly commenting on NYU student's study abroad op-ed

Social media users were left stunned after Amanda Knox commented on an op-ed by an American college student who was studying abroad in Italy.

Cheekily claiming how her experience was “awesome,” Amanda Knox perplexed netizens as she retweeted the article and stated:

insider.com/nyu-student-ha… Girl, what are you talking about? Studying abroad is awesome! Girl, what are you talking about? Studying abroad is awesome!insider.com/nyu-student-ha…

The Insider article, which was shared by Amanda, states how the New York University student Stacia Datskovska “hated” her semester in Florence. However, the article didn't seem to shock people as much as Amanda's comment on studying in Italy did, and one person even commented:

Amanda Knox was accused of killing her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007 while studying in Italy. Knox had to spend four years in an Italian prison after she was sentenced to 26 years in prison in 2009 for Kercher's brutal murder.

However, Amanda was later acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation in 2015.

Amanda Knox's statement about studying in Italy sparks a frenzy on social media

After Stacia Datskovska, an NYU student described how she hated every bit of studying abroad, Amanda Knox's sharp-witted statement sparked some reactions on the internet.

While many were shocked to see her claim that it was "awesome" to study in Italy, others thought that it was hilarious, as some even labeled it offensive.

That Blame Guy @ImToBlame Amanda Knox got away with m*rder while studying abroad and now tweeting “studying abroad is awesome”. Help Amanda Knox got away with m*rder while studying abroad and now tweeting “studying abroad is awesome”. Help

joins people mocking NYU student

Doubtful Meredith Kercher’s family thought it ‘awesome’ either Hello, hope everyone’s having a good day & it’s been rainy all day here #AmandaKnox joins people mocking NYU student #StaciaDatskovska who said she hated 'every aspect' of spending a semester in Florence, Italy.Doubtful Meredith Kercher’s family thought it ‘awesome’ either Hello, hope everyone’s having a good day & it’s been rainy all day here☔️#AmandaKnox joins people mocking NYU student #StaciaDatskovska who said she hated 'every aspect' of spending a semester in Florence, Italy. Doubtful Meredith Kercher’s family thought it ‘awesome’ either https://t.co/ounRrQMvIk

trenton @chonchouu Amanda knox saying study abroad is awesome… she knew wht she was doing Amanda knox saying study abroad is awesome… she knew wht she was doing

Stacia Datskovska’s essay stated how she had high hopes before getting an education abroad, but ended up hating the people around her. She also spoke about how during her time in Florence, all she could think of was going back home and to her NYU campus.

Amanda Knox and her Italian boyfriend were accused of killing her British roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007

In 2007, Amanda Knox and her 25-year-old Italian boyfriend, Raffaelle Sollecito, were arrested on the charges of murdering Amanda's British roommate Meredith Kercher. At the time of her arrest, Knox was only 22 and was in Italy as part of an exchange program to study.

She received a 26-year prison sentence for the brutal murder in 2009. Soon after the trial began, the arrest became a global issue, as many questioned it a fair trial was being conducted. During her trial, Amanda denied all accusations and claimed that she was at her boyfriend's house the night the killing occurred.

However, in 2011, the two were acquitted by the Italian Supreme Court of Cassation after court-appointed experts testified about DNA evidence. Upon investigation, they found Knox and Sollecito to be innocent and released them.

However, the case again opened in March 2013, when Italy’s highest court ordered that Knox and Sollecito be retried. In January 2014, the two were re-convicted in Kercher’s death.

Knox was then sentenced to a 28-year jail time, while her ex-boyfriend was to be jailed for 25 years. However, upon several investigations, the two were fully exonerated in 2015.

She is now an author, activist, and journalist who wrote a memoir called, Waiting to Be Heard: A Memoir. Knox has also been a journalist for West Seattle Herald and also hosted The Scarlet Letter Reports. She currently hosts a podcast, The Truth About True Crimes.

Amanda Knox is currently married to Christopher Robinson, and the couple announced the arrival of their first baby, a daughter, in October 2021.

