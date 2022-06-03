What time will The Perfect Mother air on Netflix? Release date, cast, plot details and more explored

Netflix's new French series The Perfect Mother will premiere on the platform on June 3, 2022. The miniseries, based on Nina Darnton's book of the same name, is directed by Fred Garson and written by Carol Noble and Thomas Boulle. The plot centers on a mother whose life takes a shocking turn after her daughter becomes a murder suspect.

The official synopsis of the show on Netflix reads:

Convinced of her daughter's innocence in a homicide, a devoted mother soon uncovers unsettling truths as the line between victim and perpetrator blurs.

Read further to know the release time of The Perfect Mother, cast, and other details.

The Perfect Mother release time on Netflix, cast, and other details

The Perfect Mother will premiere on Netflix on June 3, 2022, at 12.00 AM PT. The show focuses on the plight of a mother who sets out to prove her daughter's innocence.

Story continues below ad

The novel of the same name was well received by most critics, especially for its dark tones and thematic depth . It explores the complex dynamics of parent-child relationships and portrays the numerous facets of motherhood. It is also reminiscent of the infamous Amanda Knox case. Knox was convicted of murdering her fellow student Meredith Kercher and spent four years in an Italian prison, before being acquitted by the court. The case received widespread publicity and media attention in the country. After being acquitted of the murder in 2015, she went on to become a writer and activist and wrote a memoir titled Waiting to be Heard, which was a massive commercial success.

Similarly, the miniseries will delve deep into several complex themes, providing narrative depth to push the series beyond its genre conventions. The Perfect Mother is expected to be a complex drama and a slick thriller with elements of violence thrown in, ensuring that fans of both genres will certainly find it intriguing.

Story continues below ad

The Perfect Mother cast

The show features a highly talented cast of actors in various pivotal roles. The lead actor Julie Gayet, the partner of former French president François Hollande, plays the protagonist of the series, Helene Berg. Gayet has been a part of numerous films over the years, including Quai d'Orsay (The French Minister), Another House, Jailbirds, and We Are Family.

She has also starred in television shows like Emma, and Premiers baisers, amongst a host of other shows. Notably, she made her debut as an extra in legendary Polish director Krzysztof Kieślowski's Three Colours: Blue, which received widespread critical acclaim. The supporting cast includes:

Story continues below ad

Tomer Sisley

Eden Ducourant

Andreas Pietschmann

Cyril Guei

Sylvain Dieuaide

Maxim Driesen

Emilia Noth

Halima Ilter

Hatik

Ines Spiridonov

The director of the miniseries, Fred Garson was the second assistant director of the movie The Fifth Element and has worked with the renowned French filmmaker Luc Besson several times. Besson produced Garson's directorial debut, The Dancer, which was released in 2000 and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. It received positive reviews from critics.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far