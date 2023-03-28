Godsmack and Staind have announced their 2023 North American tour. The tour is scheduled to begin on July 18 in St. Louis, Missouri, and end on August 31 in Austin, Texas. In a statement, Godsmack said the following regarding the tour:

"Really looking forward to running on tour this summer with our old pals in Staind. For sure, every night will be packed with great music and A LOT of fun memories! Don’t miss it!"

The tour was announced via a post on the official Instagram pages of both bands:

Fan Presale for the tour starts on March 29, 2023, at 10 am local time. VIP Presale starts on March 29, 2023, at 10 am local time. General Tickets will be available from March 31, 2023, at 10 am local time. Prices of tickets have not been announced yet, but all tickets and presales will be available on Ticketmaster and the official website of Godsmack.

Staind to join Godsmack on Tour

The American nu-metal band Staind, which returned from a long hiatus by releasing its first new album in 2021 and went on its first major tour in 2022, is set to join Godsmack on tour this year. Staind guitarist Mike Mushoksaid the following about the tour in a statement:

"The first time we shared the stage with Godsmack was the 1998 Warped Tour and here we are 25 years later still going strong. We’re stoked to be sharing the stage with our old friends this summer"

The full list of dates and venues for the Godsmack and Staind 2023 Tour is given below:

July 18, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 20, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 21, 2023 – Virginia Beach, Virginia, at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

July 22, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

July 25, 2023 – Bangor, Maine, at Maine Savings Amphitheater

July 26, 2023 – Mansfield, Massachusetts, at Xfinity Center

July 28, 2023 – Camden, New Jersey, at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 29, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 30, 2023 – Wantagh, New York, at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 2, 2023 – Scranton, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

August 3, 2023 – Syracuse, New York, at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 5, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 6, 2023 – Buffalo, New York, at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 8, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

August 9, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 10, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

August 13, 2023 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

August 16, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

August 18, 2023 – Nampa, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 20, 2023 – Ridgefield, Washington State, at RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

August 24, 2023 – Irvine, California, at FivePoint Amphitheatre

August 26, 2023 – Las Vegas, Nevada, at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

August 27, 2023 – San Diego, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 31, 2023 – Austin, Texas, at Germania Insurance Amphitheater

More about Godsmack's music career

The band was originally formed in Lawrence, Massachusetts, in 1995 as a collaboration between Sully Erna, Robbie Merrill, Tony Rombola, and Shannon Larkin after the disbandment of Erna's previous band, Strip Mind. The band was initially named The Scam, which was later changed to Godsmack after a demo tape.

After some lineup changes, the band independently released their debut album All Wound Up... in 1997. The album became a minor success due to the patronage of the Boston radio station WAAF(FM). The album was later released under the major studio label Universal Records as an eponymously titled album, which peaked at number 22 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Godsmack achieved critical acclaim with their third studio album, Faceless, released on April 8, 2003. The album was a major chart success, peaking as the chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart and Top Internet Albums chart. It was also among the top 10 albums in the Canadian album charts.

