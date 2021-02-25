Goku VS Saitama: the Twitter debate about "who is the stronger character" gets gnarly

The "Goku vs Saitama" debate is once again trending on Twitter, and most fans have had enough of it.
The two immensely popular anime protagonists are arguably the strongest characters in the anime universe. However, given that Goku is a Saiyan, he does possess superhuman powers, which allow the character to max out his power.
In the case of Saitama, the One Punch Man has literally gone through intense physical training to gain an unmatched level of power. With that being said, the ever-lasting debate over "Goku vs Saitama" is not even slightly valid.
Considering the varied circumstances portrayed in Dragon Ball and One Punch Man, both of these protagonists have gone through their own growth curves. This has further resulted in both Goku and Saitama turning out to be the fan-favorite characters that they are today.
Goku vs Saitama: The debate that never seems to end
With a sudden rise in the number of tweets over the long-running "Goku vs Saitama" debate, almost the entire community has stepped in to let their opinions be known. However, the opinions that the community presented this time were far more varied than what has been visible before.
Apart from the usual members who are busy defending their favorite character, this time, there were many in the community who have grown tired of this entire debacle. Given that both of these characters have an extremely admirable story of growth, the community should respect everyone's choices and enjoy both iconic animes.
Nevertheless, since this saga doesn't seem to go away even after repeated debates, a major part of the community gathered together to voice their opinions against the entire scenario. However, there were plenty of others who discarded both Goku and Saitama to select a different character altogether as the strongest of all.
In spite of all the heated arguments and statements suggesting why a specific character is better, the "Goku vs Saitama" debate has been the cause behind multiple hilarious memes being shared on Twitter.
Having said all of that, both Goku and Saitama are legendary characters from two of the greatest anime series of all time. This debate over "Goku vs Saitama" is an absolute waste of time, considering that they could be indulging in either Dragon Ball or One Punch Man instead of debating on the internet.
Also Read: Top 5 strongest characters that Goku has faced in Dragon Ball Super