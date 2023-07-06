Goliath on Showtime: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more

Goliath, a three-episode documentary series produced by Showtime Sports, will be available for streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime, on Friday, July 14 at 10:00 pm ET/PT, with subsequent episodes premiering each Sunday.

The show delves into the extraordinary life, illustrious career, and profound legacy of Wilt Chamberlain.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Three-part documentary series examining the historic life, career and impact of Wilt Chamberlain. One of the greatest and most misunderstood athletes of all time, Chamberlain changed the game of basketball, breaking records and racial barriers along the way while conforming to his own standards on and off the court. From his unparalleled athleticism to his pioneering achievements, Wilt Chamberlain was an icon who lived his life on an epic scale."

Goliath utilizes revolutionary artificial intelligence technology to bring Chamberlain's voice back to life, narrating his own words alongside captivating archival footage from the Wilt Chamberlain Estate.

Upcoming on Showtime: The docuseries Goliath features Wilt Chamberlain

Directed by Rob Ford and Christopher Dillon, Goliath delves into the legendary life, illustrious career, and enduring influence of former NBA center Wilt Chamberlain. Spanning three compelling episodes, the docuseries offers an in-depth exploration of Chamberlain's historical significance and cultural impact.

Goliath intricately weaves together the remarkable life of Wilt Chamberlain, seamlessly integrating his narrative into the rich tapestry of American history. Spanning from his rise as a high school prodigy in the 1950s to his passing in 1999, each episode delves into a distinct aspect of Chamberlain's profound cultural influence.

Exploring themes of power, wealth, racial dynamics, sexuality, politics, and celebrity, this immersive series paints a comprehensive portrait of Chamberlain, revealing the profound impact he made in these spheres and beyond.

Everything to know about NBA player Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain had a profound impact on both the sport of basketball and American culture. Standing at an impressive 7 feet 1 inch, his remarkable athleticism set him apart. Throughout his career, he achieved remarkable records, including the unmatched feat of scoring 100 points in a single game.

Playing for the Philadelphia/San Francisco Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers, and Los Angeles Lakers, Chamberlain revolutionized the game with his dominant scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking abilities. His legendary rivalry with Bill Russell shaped the NBA landscape.

Off the court, Chamberlain led a multifaceted life. He ventured into business, explored acting, and gained a reputation as a ladies' man. Moreover, he advocated for civil rights, breaking barriers as one of the first African-American sports superstars.

What to expect from upcoming docuseries

Goliath delves into specific elements of Wilt Chamberlain's cultural impact, such as power, money, race, sex, politics, and celebrity. Through archival footage, interviews, and expert analysis, the show provides a deep understanding of Chamberlain's significance in American history.

Directed by Rob Ford and Christopher Dillon, the docuseries promises to engage and captivate viewers with its compelling narrative.

