Goo Goo Dolls Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Goo Goo Dolls have announced that their new tour Big Night Out will have 43 venues, instead of the original 32. The tour is scheduled to be held between July 24, 2023, and September 27, 2023.
The band announced their tour via a post on their official Instagram page, leaving fans over the moon.
General Tickets for the tour will be priced at $130 and VIP tickets will be available for $523. It is important to note that individuals will also have to pay a processing fee in addition to the cost of the ticket.
Tickets will be available from February 17 at www.ticketmaster.com. Live Nation Presales begin on February 14, 2023, at 10 am on www.livenation.com. The password is CHORUS.
Fitz and the Tantrums to join Goo Goo Dolls on the tour
Indie-pop band Fitz and the Tantrums will join Goo Goo Dolls on their three-month-long tour. The tour will begin on July 24, 2023, in Tampa and will conclude on September 27, in Portsmouth.
Here's a look at the full list of dates and venues for Goo Goo Dolls' Big Night Out tour:
- July 24, 2023 - Tampa, Florida at Coachman Park,
- July 26, 2023 - Boca Raton, Florida at Mizner Park Amphitheater
- July 27, 2023 - Saint Augustine, Florida at The Saint Augustine Amphitheater
- July 29, 2023 - Albertville, Alabama. at Sand Mountain Park &Amphitheater
- July 30, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheater
- August 1, 2023 -Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park
- August 2, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina at White Oak Amphitheater
- August 4, 2023 - Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 5, 2023 - Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 6, 2023 - Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (The Pavilion)
- August 8, 2023 - Saratoga, New York at SPAC
- August 9, 2023 - Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Musikfest
- August 11, 2023 - Atlantic City, New.Jersey at The Borgata
- August 12, 2023 - Holmdel, New.Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 13, 2023 - Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- August 15, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion
- August 16, 2023 - Syracuse, New.York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
- August 18, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion
- August 19, 2023 - Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill
- August 20, 2023 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- August 22, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- August 23, 2023 - White River State Park, Indianapolis at TCU Amphitheater
- August 25, 2023 - Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater
- August 26, 2023 - Maryland Heights, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park,
- August 27, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theater
- August 30, 2023 - Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater
- August 31, 2023 - Sandy, Utah at Sandy Amphitheater
- September 2, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at TBD
- September 3, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at TBD
- September 4, 2023 - Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- September 6, 2023 - Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheater
- September 7, 2023 - Highland, California at Yaamava Theater
- September 12, 2023 - Eugene, Oregon at The Cuthbert Amphitheater
- September 14, 2023 - Idaho Falls, Idaho at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center
- September 15, 2023 - Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- September 16, 2023 - Casper, Wyoming at Ford Wyoming Center
- September 18, 2023 - Mankato, Minnesota at Vetter Stone Amphitheater
- September 20, 2023 - Southaven, Mississippi at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
- September 22, 2023 - Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater
- September 23, 2023 - Omaha, Nebraska at The Astro
- September 24, 2023 - Decatur, Illinois at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater
- September 26, 2023 - Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit
- September 27, 2023 - Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
American rock band Goo Goo Dolls' songs
Goo Goo Dolls made a name for itself in the world of music with the popular single Name, released in 1998.
The band then released multiple hits and became a well-renowned name across the globe. Goo Goo Dolls is best known for its hit track Iris, which was originally recorded for the film City of Angels. The song went on to become a chart-topper for 18 weeks on the Hot 100 Airplay. It became a hit on charts throughout Canada, Australia, and Italy, contributing to the Goo Goo Dolls' popularity.
The group is also well-known for songs including I Just Want You To Know Who I Am, Black Balloon, Long Way Down, Yeah, I Like You, Don't Want The World To See Me, and more.