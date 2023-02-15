Goo Goo Dolls Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Goo Goo Dolls have announced that their new tour Big Night Out will have 43 venues, instead of the original 32. The tour is scheduled to be held between July 24, 2023, and September 27, 2023.

The band announced their tour via a post on their official Instagram page, leaving fans over the moon.

General Tickets for the tour will be priced at $130 and VIP tickets will be available for $523. It is important to note that individuals will also have to pay a processing fee in addition to the cost of the ticket.

Tickets will be available from February 17 at www.ticketmaster.com. Live Nation Presales begin on February 14, 2023, at 10 am on www.livenation.com. The password is CHORUS.

Fitz and the Tantrums to join Goo Goo Dolls on the tour

Indie-pop band Fitz and the Tantrums will join Goo Goo Dolls on their three-month-long tour. The tour will begin on July 24, 2023, in Tampa and will conclude on September 27, in Portsmouth.

Here's a look at the full list of dates and venues for Goo Goo Dolls' Big Night Out tour:

July 24, 2023 - Tampa, Florida at Coachman Park,

July 26, 2023 - Boca Raton, Florida at Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 27, 2023 - Saint Augustine, Florida at The Saint Augustine Amphitheater

July 29, 2023 - Albertville, Alabama. at Sand Mountain Park &Amphitheater

July 30, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia at Cadence Bank Amphitheater

August 1, 2023 -Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheater at Heritage Park

August 2, 2023 - Greensboro, North Carolina at White Oak Amphitheater

August 4, 2023 - Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 5, 2023 - Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 6, 2023 - Bethel, New York at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts (The Pavilion)

August 8, 2023 - Saratoga, New York at SPAC

August 9, 2023 - Bethlehem, Pennsylvania at Musikfest

August 11, 2023 - Atlantic City, New.Jersey at The Borgata

August 12, 2023 - Holmdel, New.Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 13, 2023 - Bridgeport, Connecticut, at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

August 15, 2023 - Boston, Massachusetts at Leader Bank Pavilion

August 16, 2023 - Syracuse, New.York at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 18, 2023 - Cincinnati, Ohio at PNC Pavilion

August 19, 2023 - Sterling Heights, Michigan at Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill

August 20, 2023 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

August 22, 2023 - Chicago, Illinois at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 23, 2023 - White River State Park, Indianapolis at TCU Amphitheater

August 25, 2023 - Franklin, Tennessee at FirstBank Amphitheater

August 26, 2023 - Maryland Heights, Missouri at Saint Louis Music Park,

August 27, 2023 - Kansas City, Missouri at Starlight Theater

August 30, 2023 - Denver, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater

August 31, 2023 - Sandy, Utah at Sandy Amphitheater

September 2, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at TBD

September 3, 2023 - Seattle, Washington State at TBD

September 4, 2023 - Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 6, 2023 - Irvine, California at FivePoint Amphitheater

September 7, 2023 - Highland, California at Yaamava Theater

September 12, 2023 - Eugene, Oregon at The Cuthbert Amphitheater

September 14, 2023 - Idaho Falls, Idaho at Hero Arena inside the Mountain America Center

September 15, 2023 - Billings, Montana at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

September 16, 2023 - Casper, Wyoming at Ford Wyoming Center

September 18, 2023 - Mankato, Minnesota at Vetter Stone Amphitheater

September 20, 2023 - Southaven, Mississippi at BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

September 22, 2023 - Camdenton, Missouri at Ozarks Amphitheater

September 23, 2023 - Omaha, Nebraska at The Astro

September 24, 2023 - Decatur, Illinois at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater

September 26, 2023 - Asheville, North Carolina at Rabbit Rabbit

September 27, 2023 - Portsmouth, Virginia at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

American rock band Goo Goo Dolls' songs

Goo Goo Dolls made a name for itself in the world of music with the popular single Name, released in 1998.

The band then released multiple hits and became a well-renowned name across the globe. Goo Goo Dolls is best known for its hit track Iris, which was originally recorded for the film City of Angels. The song went on to become a chart-topper for 18 weeks on the Hot 100 Airplay. It became a hit on charts throughout Canada, Australia, and Italy, contributing to the Goo Goo Dolls' popularity.

The group is also well-known for songs including I Just Want You To Know Who I Am, Black Balloon, Long Way Down, Yeah, I Like You, Don't Want The World To See Me, and more.

