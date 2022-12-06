Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

American rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced a summer tour in support of their recently released album, Chaos in Bloom. The 32-date run, billed as The Big Night Out Tour, will kick off next year on July 24 in Tampa, Florida and will conclude on September 7 in Highland, California at Yaamava Theater. Goo Goo Dolls will be backed by American rock band O.A.R on their tour.
In a statement, Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik said:
“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!”
O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge further added,
“After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”
A Live Nation presale will kick off on December 7 using the code CHEER at 10:00 am PT. The general on-sale for the tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from December 9 at 10:00am PT.
Goo Goo Dolls 2023 tour dates
- July 24 – Tampa, FL at Coachman Park
- July 26 – Boca Raton, FL at Mizner Park Amphitheater
- July 27 – Saint Augustine, FL at The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
- July 29 – Albertville, AL at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater
- July 30 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
- August 01 – Simpsonville, SC at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
- August 02 – Greensboro, NC at White Oak Amphitheatre
- August 04 – Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 05 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
- August 06 – Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts at The Pavilion
- August 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY at SPAC
- August 09 – Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest
- August 11 – Atlantic City, NJ at The Borgata
- August 12 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center
- August 13 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- August 15 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion
- August 16 – Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater
- August 18 – Cincinnati, OH at PNC Pavilion
- August 19 – Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
- August 20 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center
- August 22 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
- August 23 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
- August 25 – Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater
- August 26 – Maryland Heights, MO at Saint Louis Music Park
- August 27 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre
- August 30 – Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
- August 31 – Sandy, UT at Sandy Amphitheater
- September 02 – Seattle, WA at TBD
- September 03 – Seattle, WA at TBD
- September 04 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- September 06 – Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre
- September 07 – Highland, CA at Yaamava’ Theater *
* = without O.A.R.
More about Goo Goo Dolls’ new album
Chaos in Bloom is the thirteenth studio album by Goo Goo Dolls, which was released earlier in August this year via Warner Records. The album boasts 10 tracks with the lead single, Yeah I Like You, which was produced by vocalists John Rzeznik and Robby Takac.
Atwood magazine cited Takac describing the video creation process as being like “make-believe or playtime.” He described the video as a fun, carefree intro to a lineup of slow-building introspections.