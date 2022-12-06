Goo Goo Dolls Summer Tour 2023: Tickets, presale, dates, venues and more

American rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced a summer tour in support of their recently released album, Chaos in Bloom. The 32-date run, billed as The Big Night Out Tour, will kick off next year on July 24 in Tampa, Florida and will conclude on September 7 in Highland, California at Yaamava Theater. Goo Goo Dolls will be backed by American rock band O.A.R on their tour.

In a statement, Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik said:

“I’m so proud to finally be able to announce our summer tour with a great band and our friends O.A.R. It’s going to be an amazing night of great music for everyone so BE THERE!!!”

O.A.R. frontman Marc Roberge further added,

“After working on separate albums in the same studio all last year, John and I realized pretty quickly how much fun we’d have on tour together. We’re all band guys, love being musicians, and started planning a special night that all our fans would enjoy.”

A Live Nation presale will kick off on December 7 using the code CHEER at 10:00 am PT. The general on-sale for the tickets will be available via Ticketmaster from December 9 at 10:00am PT.

Goo Goo Dolls 2023 tour dates

Goo Goo Dolls @googoodolls We want you to join us for THE BIG NIGHT OUT TOUR with @ofarevolution ! Tickets on sale this Friday, December 9 @ 10 AM local time. We want you to join us for THE BIG NIGHT OUT TOUR with @ofarevolution! Tickets on sale this Friday, December 9 @ 10 AM local time. https://t.co/b0bkREEmuQ

July 24 – Tampa, FL at Coachman Park

July 26 – Boca Raton, FL at Mizner Park Amphitheater

July 27 – Saint Augustine, FL at The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

July 29 – Albertville, AL at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater

July 30 – Atlanta, GA at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 01 – Simpsonville, SC at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

August 02 – Greensboro, NC at White Oak Amphitheatre

August 04 – Columbia, MD at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 05 – Wantagh, NY at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 06 – Bethel, NY at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts at The Pavilion

August 08 – Saratoga Springs, NY at SPAC

August 09 – Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest

August 11 – Atlantic City, NJ at The Borgata

August 12 – Holmdel, NJ at PNC Bank Arts Center

August 13 – Bridgeport, CT at Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Goo Goo Dolls @googoodolls

GooGooDolls.lnk.to/CIB Our new album CHAOS IN BLOOM is out now !! Our new album CHAOS IN BLOOM is out now !! GooGooDolls.lnk.to/CIB https://t.co/ol07TpShTC

August 15 – Boston, MA at Leader Bank Pavilion

August 16 – Syracuse, NY at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

August 18 – Cincinnati, OH at PNC Pavilion

August 19 – Sterling Heights, MI at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 20 – Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

August 22 – Chicago, IL at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 23 – Indianapolis, IN at TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 25 – Franklin, TN at FirstBank Amphitheater

August 26 – Maryland Heights, MO at Saint Louis Music Park

August 27 – Kansas City, MO at Starlight Theatre

August 30 – Denver, CO at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 31 – Sandy, UT at Sandy Amphitheater

September 02 – Seattle, WA at TBD

September 03 – Seattle, WA at TBD

September 04 – Bend, OR at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

September 06 – Irvine, CA at FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 07 – Highland, CA at Yaamava’ Theater *

* = without O.A.R.

More about Goo Goo Dolls’ new album

Chaos in Bloom is the thirteenth studio album by Goo Goo Dolls, which was released earlier in August this year via Warner Records. The album boasts 10 tracks with the lead single, Yeah I Like You, which was produced by vocalists John Rzeznik and Robby Takac.

Atwood magazine cited Takac describing the video creation process as being like “make-believe or playtime.” He described the video as a fun, carefree intro to a lineup of slow-building introspections.

Poll : 0 votes