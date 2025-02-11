"Google is making you look bad" — Apple Maps NOT changing the name of "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America" divides the internet

Apple Maps has grabbed public attention after Google Maps announced that it's "rolling out changes" to display the name of "Gulf of America" over the water body that was once labeled, “Gulf of Mexico." It has been officially updated by the Geographic Names Information System (GNIS).

On February 10, 2025, Google Maps informed users of the new update wherein people using Maps in the U.S. will view the region as "Gulf of America," while users in Mexico will see "Gulf of Mexico." Additionally, others viewing the region will be able to see both names. This change has occurred after President Donald Trump signed an executive order for the same on February 9, 2025.

Netizens took to X to express their varied opinions on Apple Maps not making a move on the situation yet. An X user commented:

"Alright, Apple Maps. Google is making you look bad. Get it together!"

"Google Maps vs Apple Maps, this is unacceptable Apple fix this," an X user commented.

"Get with the times, Apple Maps!" another X user wrote.

"That's weird, why doesn't Apple Maps show the Gulf of America correctly?" an internet user stated.

"Apple Maps got some explaining to do," another internet user said.

On the other hand, some netizens announced that they're now switching to Apple Maps after the Mexican Gulf region's name change by Google Maps:

"I swear to God, if you touch the Gulf of Mexico on Apple Maps, I will haunt you," an X user tweeted.

"I just opened my phone and saw Google maps has changed the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Google maps has just been deleted from my phone. I will use Apple maps," a netizen commented.

"It gives me no pleasure to announce that Apple Maps and Bing Maps are now superior to Google," another netizen said.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum requests Google Maps to reconsider changing the name of "Gulf of Mexico" to "Gulf of America"

During his inaugural address, President Donald Trump announced his decision to change the name of the "Gulf of Mexico" to the "Gulf of America", emphasizing on a thought that he had mentioned earlier during a news conference as well. Announcing the same, Trump said:

“America will reclaim its rightful place as the greatest, most powerful, most respected nation on Earth, inspiring the awe and admiration of the entire world. A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.”

Additionally, Trump has declared February 9 as "Gulf of America Day." According to a report by BBC dated January 30, 2025, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum wrote a letter to Google asking the company to reconsider its decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico on its maps feature.

According to the same publication, Mexico argued that the U.S. cannot legally change the region's name, citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. Per the UN Convention, "an individual country's sovereign territory only extends up to 12 nautical miles out from the coastline."

The Mexican President said:

"[The name change] could only correspond to the 12 nautical miles away from the coastlines of the United States of America."

According to Britannica, the Mexican Gulf region is a partially landlocked body of water located on the southeastern edge of North America. The region is connected to the Atlantic Ocean by the Straits of Florida between the island of Cuba and the peninsula of Florida and to the Caribbean Sea by the Yucatán Channel.

