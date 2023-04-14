"Got the Dalai Lama on the mind": Joe Biden trolled over viral lick the world video during Ireland speech

American President Joe Biden was trolled online for saying a bizarre line during his speech in Ireland. During his trip to the European country, the 80-year-old politician delivered a speech at Dublin Castle in front of the Irish Parliament, where he made the blunder mistake of stating to "lick the world."

“There’s nothing our nations can’t achieve if we do it together, I really mean it. So thank you all, God bless you all and let’s go lick the world! Let’s get it done!”

Joe Biden: "Let's go lick the world. Let's get it done."



Joe Biden: "Let's go lick the world. Let's get it done."

The bizarre conclusion to his speech came after he shared an anecdote from his childhood about “being a Biden.”

“One of the things that she’d look at me say, ‘Joey, remember, remember who you are,’ like ‘you’re a Biden’ — like what the hell is a Biden? You know what I mean? I’m like, like I’m a, you know, anyway.”

After his blunder went viral, several internet users slammed the president, who has also made similar mistakes in the past.

Netizens react to Joe Biden's "lick the world" phrase during his speech

After Joe Biden’s blunder during his speech in Ireland went viral, Twitterati trolled him. Several users shared memes and GIFs slamming the politician, with one even calling the moment “embarrassing.”

Others compared his move to that of the Dalai Lama, who was recently in the news for asking a minor child to “suck his tongue” in viral footage.

Joe Biden said he is "home" while addressing the crowd in Ireland

While delivering a speech in Ireland, Joe Biden said he was “home,” and his only wish was to stay a bit longer at his ancestral home.

On Thursday, April 13, President Biden’s last event was a formal dinner held at Dublin Castle in his honor. The dinner took place at St. Patrick’s Hall after a reception in the Portrait Gallery, which Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar hosted.

Varadkar stated, in welcoming President Biden to the banquet dinner, that the United States and Ireland share a similar history and philosophy and are bound by ties of kinship as well as friendship.

"By looking always to the future, you have helped us to move beyond the past, and build something better."

President and Sabina Higgins today welcomed the President of the United States, Joe Biden, to Áras an Uachtaráin as part of his official visit to Ireland.

President Biden earned a standing ovation as he spoke about Ireland’s unique relationship with the United States. Recalling one of his grandfather’s favorite sayings, he shared:

“If you’re lucky enough to be Irish, you’re lucky enough.”

The president told those assembled at Dublin Castle that he felt fortunate to have been so warmly received by so many people during his tour to Ireland.

“No barrier is too thick or too strong for Ireland and the United States of America. There is nothing the two nations cannot do when they do it together.”

As for Joe Biden’s “lick the world” speech mistake, the White House is yet to release a statement clarifying it.

