The "German Silver" watch, a collaborative masterpiece by Grail Watch x Moritz Grossmann x Kari Voutilainen, has been recently unveiled, showcasing the epitome of design and workmanship. This limited edition product demonstrates the makers' commitment to deliver something genuinely remarkable to avid watch enthusiasts. This unique and exclusive timepiece that Kari Voutilainen, Moritz Grossmann, and Grail Watch designed together is creating waves.

Wei Koh of Grail Watch has played a major role in making dream watches a reality. By collaborating with Moritz Grossmann and Kari Voutilainen, Grail Watch has once again shown its dedication to providing upscale, unique timepieces. The latest release by this collaboration follows the success of its predecessor, the "Silver Bullet" model.

Limited to just 20 pieces, each priced at $35,300, this masterpiece is more accessible than its predecessor due to its steel casing. The exclusive watch boasts a 37mm stainless steel case and a distinctive untreated German silver dial.

The Grail Watch x Moritz Grossmann x Kari Voutilainen "German Silver" watch is renowned for its fine craftsmanship and unique style. It has a classic elegance that blends German engineering with Kari Voutilainen's artistic touch, all housed in a 37mm stainless steel casing.

The unprocessed German silver dial, a showcase for Voutilainen's watchmaking prowess, is what really distinguishes this timepiece. Crafted meticulously with antique machinery, the dial may develop a distinctive patina, ensuring each watch becomes truly one-of-a-kind.

The caliber 102.1 movement, another work of art made from untreated German silver, is hidden beneath the surface of the Grail Watch. This movement thrills fans with its beautiful hand engraving and frosted finish, while also ensuring exact timekeeping.

Every look at the watch demonstrates the attention to detail and the collaboration's commitment to pushing the frontiers of innovation while maintaining a horological heritage. It is evidence of Kari Voutilainen's inventiveness, Moritz Grossmann's artistic talent, and the classic appeal of German silver in watchmaking.

In the realm of mass-produced watches, the Grail Watch x Moritz Grossmann x Kari Voutilainen "German Silver" watch represents genuineness and skill. The unprocessed German silver components and 37mm stainless steel casing are proof of these masters' commitment.

The watch's dial and movement will gradually tarnish with age, taking on a distinct personality that narrates the passage of time. This watch is a true collector's item and a timeless work of art, embodying the essence of traditional watchmaking and the artistry of three visionaries with each tick of its caliber 102.1 movements.

Craftsmanship and Design

The watch exhibits an unwavering attention to detail in every facet. From flame-treated purple screws to gold chatons and white sapphires, the meticulous craftsmanship is evident. The Glashütte stripes add a traditional touch, ensuring the watch's appeal to connoisseurs and collectors alike.

Anticipated Colorways

While the current “German Silver” colorway takes center stage, enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting announcements of future variations. These anticipated colorways could offer additional choices to collectors looking for the same unmatched quality in different hues.

The exceptional "German Silver" watch from Grail Watch x Moritz Grossmann x Kari Voutilainen represents the pinnacle of watchmaking. It is a sought-after object for serious collectors due to its scarcity and unique qualities. Those interested in owning this exquisite timepiece are advised to act promptly and secure one of the few available pieces.