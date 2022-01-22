GRAMMYs 2022 roundup: Best Song Written For Visual Media

As part of the SKPop GRAMMYs roundup of 2022, we look at the category of Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Disney tunes, heartfelt ballads, Bond themes - all of these have had the honour of winning the Grammy for Best Song featured in visual media. Films immortalise many songs (think Bohemian Rhapsody and Wayne's World), and many films have been made memorable by songs (Titanic wouldn't be the same without My Heart Will Go On).

Nominees for this year's GRAMMY Awards for Best Song Written For Visual Media

1) Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez - "Agatha All Along", WandaVision Ep. 7

WandaVision was the launchpad for Marvel's slate of Disney+ shows, and it more than lived up to the hype around it, with an experimental structure, a deep-dive into Wanda and Vision's relationship, and a peek at the hitherto unseen scope of Scarlet Witch's powers.

Agatha All Along is an uber-catchy theme tune for the show's primary antagonist, a fellow witch named Agatha Harkness. Played to deliciously evil perfection by Katherine Hahn, the song played the perfect encapsulation of the reveal.

2) Bo Burnham - "All Eyes on Me", Inside

Bo Burnham is one of the most revolutionary and self-aware comedic acts. On Inside, he captures the pandemic experience like no other piece of pop culture does or will ever do, as he records a special cooped up in a room for a year.

All Eyes On Me is yet another Bo Burnham tune that cuts deep in the guise of comedy. Bo has been renowned for facing his demons, often in full view of his audience. Seeing Bo alone in his room, struggling with the isolation and his creative stigmas, is deeply haunting but cathartic.

3) Alecia Moore, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul - "All I Know So Far", P!NK: All I Know So Far

P!NK has forever been a pop maverick, with her emotionally charged, vocally powerful take on ballads and bangers alike.

All I Know So Far is a retrospective song within her retrospective documentary of the same name. It was envisioned as advice the Grammy-winning pop diva wanted to give her daughter. The song deals with perseverance and strength in times of adversity. By Pink's own admission, it is the song of her life.

4) Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas - "Fight for You", Judas and the Black Messiah

Judas and the Black Messiah is a powerful retelling of the story of Fred Hampton, the head of the Illinois chapter of the Black Panther Party. The story of Fred being betrayed is a timely one in these fraught times.

Fight For You is co-written by Grammy-winning R&B starlet H.E.R, who was told by Shaka King that he needed a contemporary song with echoes of 1968. H.E.R said about the song:

"There's not much that separates that time and that story from what's going on right now with the Black Lives Matter movement in the Black community."

Thus, the funk-soul tune talks about the themes of racism, brutality and equality, which are still just as relevant as they were.

5) Jamie Hartman, Jennifer Hudson and Carole King - "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)", Respect

Jennifer Hudson's soundtrack for Respect, her tribute to the late Queen Of Soul Aretha Franklin, was a shoo-in for the Grammys. Hudson resurrects some of the greatest hits from Aretha while earnestly trying to also channel the sheer raw emotion behind them.

In this original tune crafted for the film, too, her vocal maneuvering and high notes are the stuff of dreams. She gives the perfect homage to the soul roots of the film's subject.

6) Sam Ashworth and Leslie Odom Jr. - "Speak Now", One Night In Miami...

A gripping alternate history film about a fictionalised encounter between African-American icons Malcolm X, Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown, and Sam Cooke has a soundtrack curated by Leslie Odom Jr.

Odorn plays soul icon, Sam Cooke, in the film, and he uses Cooke originals, contributions by other black musical legends, and jazz pieces by Terence Blanchard. He also contributes original tunes of his own, which is the highlight among them all, striking an emotional chord worthy of the monumental figures in the film.

Also Read Article Continues below

Who do you think will take the Best Song For Visual Media GRAMMY home?

Edited by Yasho Amonkar