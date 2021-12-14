'Grand Crew' cast list: Echo Kellum, Justin Cunningham, and others in the NBC series

Grand Crew is an upcoming American television sitcom on NBC. Created by Phil Augusta Jackson, the series is set to premiere on December 14, 2021.

The show follows a group of young Black professionals in Los Angeles as they make career moves and create drama in their love lives, all the while having fun.

The 'crew' consists of Noah, a hopeless romantic who wants to settle down; his sister Nicky, a free soul living her best life; Sherm, an unexpected genius; Anthony, the 'finance guy' who is focussed on his career; and Wyatt, the happily married man. Even with their busy schedules, they always make time to hang out at their favorite bar for laughs and some great wine.

Here is the cast list for Grand Crew.

Echo Kellum as Noah

Noah is the hopeless romantic on Grand Crew. He is desperate to find love and settle down in life.

Kellum is an actor, writer, and director from Chicago. He also features on the new FX series The Old Man, starring Jeff Bridges. Kellum's previous credits include Arrow, You're the Worst, Drunk History, Comedy Bang Bang, and a recurring voiceover role on Rick & Morty.

Wyatt played by Justin Cunningham

Justin Cunningham plays the happily married in Grand Crew.

Cunningham is known for co-starring as Ava DuVernay in the Netflix limited series When They See Us, which is based on the true story of the Central Park Five. He has also featured in the CBS' Blue Bloods and HBO's Succession.

Shortly after graduating, Cunningham was part of the cast of King Lear on Broadway. Apart from acting, Cunningham is also a boxer and a big advocate for fitness as well as mental health.

Nicole Byer as Nicky

Nicole Byer plays Nicky, the spontaneous sister of Noah in Grand Crew.

Byer is an actress, comedian, writer, author, and podcaster. She is well-known as the host of Netflix's Emmy Award-nominated competition baking series Nailed It! which has a huge fan base. In 2020, Byer made history by becoming the first Black woman ever to be nominated in the category of Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for Nailed it!

She is also the co-host of TBS' reboot of Wipeout, alongside John Cena. Byer has also voiced characters in Amazon's Invincibles and Adult Swim's Tuca & Bertie. Byers will reportedly voice the role of Susie Carmichael's mom, Lucy, in the upcoming reboot of Nickelodeon's Rugrats, which premieres on Paramount+.

Other cast members of 'Grand Crew'

Grand Crew also features Carl Tert as Sherm, Grasie Mercedes as Fay, and Aaron Jennings as Anthony.

