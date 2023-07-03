Grantchester season 8 cast list: Who stars in PBS' mystery drama series?

Season 8 of PBS' Grantchester is all set to air on the channel on Sunday, July 9, 2023. The series focuses on a vicar and a detective teaming up to solve various complex murder mysteries in a village called Grantchester. The official synopsis of the new season, as per a press release, reads:

''Will is the happiest he’s ever been but his world will be rocked by a terrible accident. He’s always preached the word of a compassionate God – but how can he now, when his despair leads him on a dangerous downward spiral? Geordie has found a new contentment in his relationship with Cathy, but when they are both confronted with shocking announcements at work their happiness is threatened.''

The synopsis further reads:

''As Mrs. C, Leonard, Jack and Daniel rally around, both Will and Geordie find themselves in unfamiliar, emotional waters and murder is always around the corner.''

The show features Tom Brittney and Robson Green in key roles, with many others playing important pivotal characters. Noted British screenwriter and producer Daisy Coulam has developed the series.

Tom Brittney, Robson Green set to return in Grantchester season 8

1) Tom Brittney as Reverend William "Will" Davenport

Actor Tom Brittney plays a key role as Revered Will Davenport in PBS' Grantchester season 8. He's a vicar who teams up with a local detective to help him solve various murder mystery cases plaguing their village. Brittney is known to be quite smart and intuitive, which helps him crack the most complicated mysteries.

Tom Brittney has received high praise from critics and viewers for his performance throughout the seven seasons, and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the new season. His other acting credits include X Company, Make Me Famous, and Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, to name a few.

2) Robson Green as Detective Inspector Geordie Keating

Robson Green stars as Geordie Keating in the mystery TV series. Keating is a World War II veteran, known for his tough and austere attitude. He's an outstanding detective, who, together with Will, sets out to delve deep into some of the most mysterious cases.

Robson Green has been phenomenal throughout the seven seasons, perfectly capturing his character's core traits with astonishing ease. Viewers will recognize Green from Casualty, Soldier Soldier, Joe Maddison's War, and many more.

3) Charlotte Ritchie as Bonnie Davenport

Charlotte Ritchie essays the role of Bonnie Davenport in Grantchester. Bonnie is Geordie's wife's niece who gets married to Will. She first appeared in the last season and is set to play a crucial role in the upcoming season.

Charlotte Richie has been impressive in the last season and viewers can expect her to deliver another memorable performance in the upcoming installment. Ritchie has previously appeared in Netflix's You, Dead Pixels, and Call the Midwife, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Grantchester also stars many others in supporting/guest roles:

Shaun Dingwall

Jeff Rawle

Jemima Rooper

Oliver Dimsdale

Kacey Ainsworth

Don't forget to watch the eighth season of Grantchester on PBS on Sunday, July 9, 2023.

