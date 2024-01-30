Griselda soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the miniseries

Netflix’s biographical crime drama, Griselda, made its global debut on January 25, 2024, with six episodes.
The miniseries is inspired by real events, following the eponymous Colombian drug lord, prominently known for the surge of the cocaine-based drug trade in Miami, U.S., during the 1970s. In the Netflix biopic, Sofia Vergara plays the role of the Cocaine Godmother.
With heart-pounding action and gripping drama, the miniseries creates intense moments that come to life through its captivating soundtrack. The carefully selected songs and the complete OST by Carlos Rafael Rivera enhance the viewing experience, seamlessly syncing with the on-screen emotion, one of the reasons why the miniseries has garnered a lot of praise globally.
Every song in Griselda
Episode 1: ‘Lady Comes to Town’
- Griselda by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- West Coast by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- One Kilo by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Bluebird- Alan Hawkshaw
- Maria Isabel by Afrosound
- Hot Stuff by Donna Summer
- Liza … Liza by Elias Rahbani and His Orchestra
- Alberto by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Fernando by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Charanga Pa’Gozar by Charanga Sensacion de Rolando Valdes
- Oye No Me Beses by Charanga Sensacion de Rolando Valdes
- Carmen by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Sueltame, Vieja by Los Guaracheros de Oriente
- Mirando Al Mar by Jorge Sepulveda
- Soy una Nube by Elia y Elizabeth
- El Aguardiento by Los Graduados & Gustavo Quintero
- For Your Love by Chilly
Episode 2: ‘Rich White People’
- Dario by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Come and Get It by Ralph Robles
- La Boheme by Act l by Love Duetby The Royal Philarmonic Orchestra
- We’re Gonna Get Back Together by Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson
- Air by Ekseption
- Let There Be Drums by Sandy Nelson
- Watermelon Man by Mongo Santamaria
- I’m so Thankful by Eugene Blacknell & The New Breed
- Evolution of 909 by DJ Fernando do Miami Bass
- Medellin by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Salut by Joe Dassin
Episode 3: ‘Mutiny’
- Gloria by Umberto Tozzi
- Yours Truly Love by Shirley Nanette
- One in a Million by The Ovations
- La Madrina by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Alberto by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- La Cigarra by Climaco Sarmiento
- Gotta Go Home by Boney M.
- Fernando by Carlos Rafael Rivera
Episode 4: ‘Middle Management’
- Centac by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Panesso by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Mammy Blues by Roger Whittaker
- El Sicario by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Miss Blanco by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Invitation To The World by Jimmy Briscoe
- War by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- La Senorita Lola by Ray & His Court
- Ou La La by Grandpa
- Sácalo Sácalo by Los Kintos
- Lullaby in Ragtime by Harry Nilsson
- Funky on the Bottom by Robert Edwards
- Serenata by Anima Sacra
Episode 5: ‘Paradise Lost’
- Talking In Your Sleep by The Romantics
- Dolce Vita by Ryan paris
- Sweet Baby Of Mine by Ruth Brown
- Let’s Dance by David Bowie
- Dr. Beat by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine
- Good Things by Pearl Dowell
- Mala Madre Madhouse by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Sex Toy by Julie Sims
- Black Trombone by Serge Gainsbourg
- Do You Feel It? by Joe Cuba
Episode 6: ‘Adios, Miami’
- Na Na by Coke
- Martha Ochoa by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- La Zeneida by Armando Hernandez
- Emeralds by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- West Coast by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Matriarch’s Plan by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Jericho by Sister Rosetta Tharpe
- Have Love Will Travel by Richard Berry
- Michael Corleone by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- El Nino Canibal by Luna Monti & Juan Quintero
- The Last Cigarette by Carlos Rafael Rivera
- Who Knows by Marion Black
The complete OST of Griselda composed by Carlos Rafael Rivera:
- Griselda
- West Coast
- War
- Dario
- Amilcar
- Matriarch’s Plan
- Fernando
- Panesso
- Centac
- La Madrina
- El Sicario
- Martha Ochoa
- June
- Miss Blanco
- Carmen
- One Kilo
- Mala Madre Madhouse
- Extraordinary Amounts of Cocaine
- Alberto
- Gente Rica
- Rivi
- Emeralds
- Viuda
- Medellin
- Que Juntos Hagamos Oro
- Michael Corleone
- Farewell
- Nada Nunca Se Acaba
- The Last Cigarette
Plot summary
Netflix’s Griselda follows the life and crimes of Griselda Blanco, showcasing how she enters the drug business to support her family.
However, as the story progresses, her privation takes the shape of obsession and greed, where she loses her three sons and faces betrayal from her gang members. In a nutshell, the six-episode miniseries encompasses the rise and fall of the Cocaine Godmother.
Where to watch Griselda?
All episodes of Griselda are exclusively available to stream on Netflix. The OTT announced the show in November 2021, with most of the crucial details released way earlier than expected.
For non-subscribers, Netflix’s subscription prices range from $6.99 to $22.99, comprising three plans: Standard with advertisements, Standard and Premium.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on the show coming to Netflix in 2024.