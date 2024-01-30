Griselda soundtrack: The definitive guide to all songs in the miniseries

Netflix’s biographical crime drama, Griselda, made its global debut on January 25, 2024, with six episodes.

The miniseries is inspired by real events, following the eponymous Colombian drug lord, prominently known for the surge of the cocaine-based drug trade in Miami, U.S., during the 1970s. In the Netflix biopic, Sofia Vergara plays the role of the Cocaine Godmother.

With heart-pounding action and gripping drama, the miniseries creates intense moments that come to life through its captivating soundtrack. The carefully selected songs and the complete OST by Carlos Rafael Rivera enhance the viewing experience, seamlessly syncing with the on-screen emotion, one of the reasons why the miniseries has garnered a lot of praise globally.

Every song in Griselda

Episode 1: ‘Lady Comes to Town’

Griselda by Carlos Rafael Rivera

West Coast by Carlos Rafael Rivera

One Kilo by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Bluebird- Alan Hawkshaw

Maria Isabel by Afrosound

Hot Stuff by Donna Summer

Liza … Liza by Elias Rahbani and His Orchestra

Alberto by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Fernando by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Charanga Pa’Gozar by Charanga Sensacion de Rolando Valdes

Oye No Me Beses by Charanga Sensacion de Rolando Valdes

Carmen by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Sueltame, Vieja by Los Guaracheros de Oriente

Mirando Al Mar by Jorge Sepulveda

Soy una Nube by Elia y Elizabeth

El Aguardiento by Los Graduados & Gustavo Quintero

For Your Love by Chilly

Episode 2: ‘Rich White People’

Dario by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Come and Get It by Ralph Robles

La Boheme by Act l by Love Duetby The Royal Philarmonic Orchestra

We’re Gonna Get Back Together by Peggy Scott & Jo Jo Benson

Air by Ekseption

Let There Be Drums by Sandy Nelson

Watermelon Man by Mongo Santamaria

I’m so Thankful by Eugene Blacknell & The New Breed

Evolution of 909 by DJ Fernando do Miami Bass

Medellin by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Salut by Joe Dassin

Episode 3: ‘Mutiny’

Gloria by Umberto Tozzi

Yours Truly Love by Shirley Nanette

One in a Million by The Ovations

La Madrina by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Alberto by Carlos Rafael Rivera

La Cigarra by Climaco Sarmiento

Gotta Go Home by Boney M.

Fernando by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Episode 4: ‘Middle Management’

Centac by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Panesso by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Mammy Blues by Roger Whittaker

El Sicario by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Miss Blanco by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Invitation To The World by Jimmy Briscoe

War by Carlos Rafael Rivera

La Senorita Lola by Ray & His Court

Ou La La by Grandpa

Sácalo Sácalo by Los Kintos

Lullaby in Ragtime by Harry Nilsson

Funky on the Bottom by Robert Edwards

Serenata by Anima Sacra

Episode 5: ‘Paradise Lost’

Talking In Your Sleep by The Romantics

Dolce Vita by Ryan paris

Sweet Baby Of Mine by Ruth Brown

Let’s Dance by David Bowie

Dr. Beat by Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine

Good Things by Pearl Dowell

Mala Madre Madhouse by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Sex Toy by Julie Sims

Black Trombone by Serge Gainsbourg

Do You Feel It? by Joe Cuba

Episode 6: ‘Adios, Miami’

Na Na by Coke

Martha Ochoa by Carlos Rafael Rivera

La Zeneida by Armando Hernandez

Emeralds by Carlos Rafael Rivera

West Coast by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Matriarch’s Plan by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Jericho by Sister Rosetta Tharpe

Have Love Will Travel by Richard Berry

Michael Corleone by Carlos Rafael Rivera

El Nino Canibal by Luna Monti & Juan Quintero

The Last Cigarette by Carlos Rafael Rivera

Who Knows by Marion Black

The complete OST of Griselda composed by Carlos Rafael Rivera:

Griselda

West Coast

War

Dario

Amilcar

Matriarch’s Plan

Fernando

Panesso

Centac

La Madrina

El Sicario

Martha Ochoa

June

Miss Blanco

Carmen

One Kilo

Mala Madre Madhouse

Extraordinary Amounts of Cocaine

Alberto

Gente Rica

Rivi

Emeralds

Viuda

Medellin

Que Juntos Hagamos Oro

Michael Corleone

Farewell

Nada Nunca Se Acaba

The Last Cigarette

Plot summary

Netflix’s Griselda follows the life and crimes of Griselda Blanco, showcasing how she enters the drug business to support her family.

However, as the story progresses, her privation takes the shape of obsession and greed, where she loses her three sons and faces betrayal from her gang members. In a nutshell, the six-episode miniseries encompasses the rise and fall of the Cocaine Godmother.

Where to watch Griselda?

All episodes of Griselda are exclusively available to stream on Netflix. The OTT announced the show in November 2021, with most of the crucial details released way earlier than expected.

For non-subscribers, Netflix’s subscription prices range from $6.99 to $22.99, comprising three plans: Standard with advertisements, Standard and Premium.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the show coming to Netflix in 2024.