Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack: List of songs explored

As the cosmic adventure of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has recently blasted off, fans not only experienced the film's thrilling conclusion but also reveled in the melodies that defined its epic moments. The Awesome Mix playlists have enriched the franchise, adding a unique touch to the story and characters as each track accompanies our beloved intergalactic misfits.

The soundtrack for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 delivered a blend of nostalgia and innovation, with a mix of classics from various eras and new tunes that reflect the evolution of the characters. Director James Gunn curated a collection that resonated with fans and set the perfect tone for the film's emotional rollercoaster.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 Soundtrack: The Ultimate Cosmic Playlist

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack delivers a diverse and captivating selection of tunes that perfectly encapsulate the essence of our favorite intergalactic heroes and their thrilling adventures.

This ultimate cosmic playlist, with each song playing its part, creates a memorable auditory experience that transports the audience through the epic narrative.

Creep (Acoustic Version) – Radiohead Crazy on You – Heart Since You Been Gone – Rainbow In the Meantime – Spacehog Reasons – Earth, Wind and Fire Do You Realize?? – The Flaming Lips We Care a Lot – Faith No More Koinu no Carnival’ (From “Minute Waltz”) – EHAMIC I’m Always Chasing Rainbows – Alice Cooper San Francisco – The Mowgli’s Poor Girl’ – X This Is the Day – The The No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine Badlands – Bruce Springsteen I Will Dare – The Replacements Come and Get Your Love – Redbone

Fans have been raving about the soundtrack, and one viewer perfectly summed up the sentiment:

"The minute I watched the movie open with Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) walking around and singing 'Creep' by Radiohead, I knew that this was going to be one of the best soundtracks yet—quite a feat!"

James Gunn, the director and creative force behind the Guardians franchise, has hand-picked each song on the soundtrack. His selections serve as reflections of the film's plot and its characters, providing fans with ample material to speculate on leading up to the film's debut.

The producers involved in the creation of these songs include legends in the music industry and talented newcomers alike. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 was released on May 5, 2023. The movie follows the beloved band of misfits as they settle into life on Knowhere, only to have their lives upended by the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past.

Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket's life - a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 soundtrack is a memorable collection of songs that not only entertain but also encapsulate the emotions and experiences of the characters we have come to love. The carefully curated playlist has left a lasting impact on fans and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

