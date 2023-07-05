Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2023: Headline acts, lineup, tickets & all you need to know

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has recently unveiled its lineup for the upcoming event, which is scheduled to take place from Thursday, October 26, 2023, to Monday, October 30, 2023, in Cork, Ireland.

The festival has garnered considerable attention due to the confirmation of two renowned acts, Corinne Bailey Rae and The Charlatans, who will be showcasing their exceptional musical talents on stage.

Since 1978, the event has been a platform for acclaimed artists, both national and international, to deliver extraordinary performances and create an electrifying atmosphere for jazz music fans.

Tickets for the festival to go on sale on July 17 at 10 am local time via their official website. For more information, fans can visit their website or follow their social media accounts to stay updated about the tour.

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival 2023 is going to be epic as everyone's favorites Corinne Bailey Rae and The Charlatans have been announced as the headliners. The festival will also showcase a diverse range of jazz musicians and singers, incorporating elements of blues, funk, soul, and more.

Here's the full lineup of the artists performing at the festival:

Macy Gray

Corinne Bailey Rae

Morcheeba Presents: Black Rainbows

Matthew Halsall

Gilles Peterson

Kurt Elling

Hypnotic Brass Ensemble

Fred Wesley & The New JBS

Brandee Younger

Adam Ben Ezra

John Carroll Kirby

Vega Trails

Amaro Freitas

Bixiga 70

Dorian Concept

Judi Jackson

Luke Una

Muva of Earth

Hanna Weinmeister

Anja Lechner & Anna Gourari

Hailu Mergia

Tawiah

Oded Tzur Quartet

Marcin Wasilewski Trio

Jerron Paxton

Jarjarjr.

Mas Exodus

Moondiver

Boola Boom

Uly Randy Ingram Trio

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival was first started in 1978 in Cork, Ireland

The Guinness Cork Jazz Festival is an annual music event held in Cork, Ireland. It was first organized in 1978 and has since become one of the most prominent jazz festivals in Europe. The festival celebrates the genre of jazz music and attracts both local and international artists, as well as jazz enthusiasts from around the world.

The festival typically takes place over four days during the October Bank Holiday weekend, which usually falls in late October. During this time, the city of Cork comes alive with the sounds of jazz as various venues host performances throughout the festival.

The festival program includes a diverse range of jazz styles, including traditional jazz, swing, bebop, fusion, and contemporary jazz.

Over the years, the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival has featured renowned jazz musicians and bands from around the globe. Performances are held in different venues across the city, including concert halls, theaters, pubs, and outdoor stages. The festival creates a lively and welcoming atmosphere, with music lovers flocking to Cork to enjoy the performances and soak up the jazz culture.

In addition to the main performances, the festival also features fringe events such as workshops, master classes, jam sessions, and street performances. These events provide opportunities for local musicians, emerging artists, and jazz enthusiasts to actively engage with the festival and contribute to its vibrant atmosphere.

The festival has received accolades for its contribution to the jazz scene and its positive impact on the local economy and tourism in the city. It continues to be a highly anticipated event in the jazz calendar, attracting visitors from Ireland and abroad.

