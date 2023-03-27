Rapper Yeat bought large amounts of watermelon and vanilla flavored cotton candy and cotton candy cake from a small business, forgoing his traditional attire of ski mask. His recent appearance sparked hilarious reactions online.

Yeat was shopping at the Sweets with L&L, a small business at the Post Market Food Hall on Franklin St.Suite Avenue in Houston, Texas, on March 24, 2023. The business owner shared her appreciation via an Instagram post with the rapper's maskless image and said:

"I really appreciate the love and support."

The reactions were best summed up by one netizen's tweet, which expressed their surprise at the rapper's features without the mask. The tweet read:

A netizen reacts to Yeat purchasing cotton candy without his mask (Image via Twitter/@Trizzzx_)

Netizens appreciate Yeat's support of small business

Netizens' reactions to the event ranged in degrees. While some were surprised at the amount of cotton candy the rapper had bought, others liked Yeat's gesture of forgoing his traditional attire of ski masks.

Many were appreciative of his support for local businesses. A netizen on Twitter even compared him to Andy Ruiz. Jr, a professional boxer.

🌟twinstar🌟 ଘ(✿˵•́ ᴗ •̀˵)੭🧁 @1ketaminepatch I love this picture of Yeat with a mountain of Cotton Candy I love this picture of Yeat with a mountain of Cotton Candy https://t.co/2uy1GIziR3

j🌙 🦋 @KanyeKrazyy #yeat Bro done moved on to his next favorite food cotton candy and he look happy as hell Bro done moved on to his next favorite food cotton candy and he look happy as hell 😂 😂 😂 #yeat https://t.co/2AF1pshph9

chosen @chosenspeakz Yeat supported a small family-run business by purchasing a lot of cotton candy during his tour stop in Houston. Yeat supported a small family-run business by purchasing a lot of cotton candy during his tour stop in Houston. 💯 https://t.co/jUX94Pf7L1

LouSyd @naiirb Yeat looks like Andy Ruiz Jr. holding all that cotton candy. Yeat looks like Andy Ruiz Jr. holding all that cotton candy.

🥷🏽 @XaeArchive Artist Yeat brought loads of cotton candy to support this small family owned business!



Business - sweetswithlandl. Artist Yeat brought loads of cotton candy to support this small family owned business! Business - sweetswithlandl. https://t.co/jiC416oEhi

Trey @treythekidd_ he gonna put it in a perc or sum What is yeat doing with the cotton candyhe gonna put it in a perc or sum What is yeat doing with the cotton candy 💀 he gonna put it in a perc or sum https://t.co/tsQ6dow1aG

Dre @lolitsluldredre Why did yeat buy that much cotton candy Why did yeat buy that much cotton candy

Tracing Yeat and his music career

Noah Olivier Smith, better known by his stage name Yeat, was born on February 26, 2000, in Irvine, California. His parents are of Romanian descent through his grandmother, who first migrated to Tijuana, Mexico, before the family eventually moved to California.

Yeat has two siblings, and he grew up in Irvine till just before his high school years, when his parents moved to Portland, Oregon. Here, he attended the Lakeridge High School in Lake Oswego before graduating and moving to New York to pursue music.

In an exclusive interview with Our Generation Music, the rapper talked about his professional name. He said:

"I'm not going to lie, it was really like some high s**t. I just wanted to do something like one word, and just make it simple and kind of relatable. People hear my name, they feel like they already heard of me."

The rapper first began posting music as Lil Yeat but eventually took those singles down, choosing to focus all attention on his new moniker, with which he began releasing music in 2018.

He released his debut EP Deep Blue Strips, on September 20, 2018, beginning a period that will mark him as the new wave of Soundcloud rappers, particularly with his involvement with the rap collective Slayworld.

He began gaining traction with the release of his mixtape 4L on June 10, 2021. The mixtape received positive reviews from Pitchfork, among others.

Following the success of his mixtape, he released his debut studio album, Up 2 Me, on September 10, 2021. The album received positive reviews from critics and was a minor success, peaking at number 58 on the Billboard 200 album chart and 75 on the Lithuanian AGATA album chart.

The rapper released his second studio album, 2 Alive, on February 18, 2022. The album featured guest performances by artists such as Gunna, Yung Kayo, Ken Carson, and SeptembersRich. It was a critical and commercial success, peaking at number six on the Billboard 200 album chart and 1,941 and 89 on the Canadian, Lithuanian, and Belgian album charts.

He released his third studio album, Afterlyfe, on February 24, 2023. Critics did not receive the album well. Still, it was a commercial success, peaking at number four on the Billboard 200 album chart and being within the top 10 albums of the Canadian, Lithuanian, Norwegian, and Swiss album charts.

