The Way Down Episode 4: Blind faith questioned after death of cult leader Gwen Shamblin Lara

The Way Down, the exceedingly anticipated limited-period documentary series about infamous cult leader Gwen Shamblin Lara and her Remnant Fellowship Church is back with its final two episodes after a long wait. Episodes 4 and 5 premiered on April 28, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max.

Directed and produced by Marina Zenovich, the docuseries first premiered with its first three episodes on September 30, 2021. While they mainly focus on Gwen's lifestyle, Episode 4 takes the audience deeper into the jaw-dropping demise of the cult leader and its equally shocking aftermath.

Throughout Episode 4, the audience will witness different ex-members of the cult sharing their stories and how they felt after the death of Gwen Shamblin Lara along with six other high-ranked members of the cult in a tragic plane crash.

Learn all about Episode 4 of Gwen Shamblin Lara's docuseries, The Way Down

The plane crash shook the faith of The Remnant Fellowship's members

The month of May saw a Cessna 500 series plane crash in Percy Priest Lake, carrying cult leader Gwen Shamblin Lara along with six other cult members. These names included her husband, William Joe Lara, Jessica Walters, Jonathan Walters, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, and Lara's son-in-law, Brandon Hannah.

According to reports, presumably, Gwen's husband, actor Joe Lara, was flying the plane before it crashed into the lake, killing all seven of them. The news of this dreadful incident almost shook the cult, but as trained by Gwen herself, all the cult members acted suspiciously normal after the crash.

Episode 4 displayed how a member of the cult, Delaney, continued with her wedding just a day after the plane crash. Both her parents, Glen and Carey Wingerd, stated that they were shocked to see their daughter and other remaining members acting so normal after the incident.

Major doubts grew in their minds regarding the church after this.

However, the plane crash also left several members questioning the blind faith they put into Gwen and her preaching at The Remnant Fellowship Church over the years. During their interviews, they were seen expressing how they started to question everything they were taught and trained to believe in the cult led by Gwen Shamblin.

After the incident, many members decided to leave the church's membership as they could no longer put their beliefs in the cult, as they slowly started to realize how their blind faith had affected their lives in many negative ways.

Episode 4 also displayed an interview given by Joe Lara's former girlfriend, Natasha Pavlovich, also the mother of their daughter. She was seen expressing how she suffered emotional turmoil after getting the plane crash news.

Natasha had the fear that her little daughter might be on that plane as Joe used to take her on these plane rides quite often.

After finding out that her daughter was not on the plane, now a little relieved, Natasha began to look for her daughter. With the police's help, she learned that her daughter was with another high-ranked cult member. After rescuing her daughter from there, Natasha went into hiding with her daughter to be safe.

Thus, Episode 4 of The Way Down shows the fear and doubt people have of the cult. This fear and unshakable doubt also drove many away from continuing to be members of the cult that used to be led by Gwen Shamblin Lara.

Don't forget to catch The Way Down, now streaming on HBO Max, from April 28, 2022.

