What time will The Way Down Part 2 air on HBO Max? Plot and more about Gwen Shamblin documentary

When the first three episodes of The Way Down: God, Greed, And Gwen Shamblin's Cult aired on September 30, viewers were left wanting more. But don't worry, new episodes of HBO's Max docuseries are on the way.

The five-part docuseries, co-produced by Chrissy Teigen and directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker Marina Zenovich focuses on Gwen Shamblin Lara, the creator of a Christian faith-based diet program called the Weigh Down Workshop, and her transformation from a dietician to the controversial Remnant Fellowship Church.

Though The Way Down was supposed to be released in total this year, a tragedy has thrown a wrench in the works. And here's what we know so far about the docuseries.

When is The Way Down Part 2 set to release?

Part 2 of the series will premiere on HBO Max on April 28, according to the service's announcement made on April 12. It will also contain two extra episodes that will chronicle the crash and research the events that led to their deaths and speak with survivors about how the church has moved on after their deaths.

The Way Down: God, Greed, And Gwen Shamblin's Cult is a five-part docuseries about the Remnant Fellowship Church and its fascinating leader, whose zeal led her to pursue both ardent Christians and non-believers.

What might be the plot of the series?

Part 1 of the series premiered in September on HBO Max. It came after Shamblin's rise to prominence with her Christian-based diet program and the establishment of Remnant Fellowship Church. The program also delved into the church's emotional, psychological, and physical abuse charges, including testimony from survivors.

The second installment of the docuseries is anticipated to go into the aftermath of Shamblin's tragic death last year when her private plane crashed into a lake.

The synopsis of the story reads:

After rising to fame with her Weigh Down Workshop, a Christian-based diet program, Gwen Shamblin Lara founded the Tennessee-based church. Despite a carefully curated image, Lara and the church soon fielded accusations of emotional, psychological, and physical abuse, and exploitation for their alleged cult-like practices.

It further explains:

THE WAY DOWN explores the legacy of Remnant’s infamous leader –whose life came to a shocking end after a plane crash in May 2021. Part two of the docuseries examines the mysterious circumstances surrounding the cause of the crash and investigation into the aftermath, including new stories from former survivors who felt compelled to share their experience following Shamblin’s death.

The Way Down Part 2: Trailer

An official trailer released earlier this April gave fans a look at the final days of Shamblin’s life before she and several others were killed in a plane crash.

The trailer, which you can view above, promises additional stories from survivors who have come forward since Shamblin's death. It also shows how the church, headed by Shamblin's daughter Elizabeth, has fared since then.

