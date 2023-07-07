Happiness for Beginners on Netflix: Release date, plot, and more 

Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy, Happiness for Beginners, is set to release on July 27, 2023. Based on the 2015 novel of the same name by Katherine Center, the movie stars Ellie Kemper and Luke Grimes.

Happiness for Beginners is directed and adapted for the screen by Vicky Wight. The film also stars Blythe Danner, Ben Cook, Shayvawn Webster, Esteban Benito, Gus Birney, and Julia Shiplett. Netflix sums up the Happiness for Beginners experience as,

"At a crossroads after her divorce, a schoolteacher ventures toward a fresh start in life — and love — when she signs up for a gruelling group hiking trip."

The trailer of this heartwarming movie promises a blend of laughter, love, and personal growth. Daniel Vecchione, the project's cinematographer, has captured the scenic trails and picturesque frames.

Happiness for Beginners explores the theme of self-discovery and personal growth

Beyond the delightful romance at its core, Happiness for Beginners encourages viewers to step out of their comfort zones and embrace new experiences in unexpected places.

Ellie Kemper plays Helen, who is newly divorced and desperate for a break. She books herself into an Appalachian Trail survivalist course where she meets Luke Grimes' character, Jake, a friend of Helen's younger brother.

Netflix released the official trailer for its upcoming film on Thursday, June 29, 2023. The trailer shows how Helen works through her decision to join the team of trekkers. She introduces herself by saying,

"I'm here because I got a divorce. I wanted to take on a new challenge and just sort of reset my life."

Helen and Jake get close to Hugh, played by Nico Santos. Ben Cook plays Beckett, the trail leader. As Jake asks Helen the reason she is on the hike out of concern, she says,

"See, that's where you're wrong. This is the new and improved Helen and this Helen spits in the face of danger."

Helen makes important discoveries about herself and her life as she advances on the journey. By exploring the universal themes of self-discovery and personal growth, the film has the potential to resonate with audiences on a deeper level.

More on Happiness for Beginners

43-year-old Ellie Kemper, from the fame of The Office and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, takes on the role of the protagonist in the movie - a teacher who is lost in life. In an Entertainment Weekly interview, Kemper said she liked that Helen is a grumpy and pessimistic person.

"She's going through a really tough time and she doesn't really believe in the goodness of things. It felt like that would be fun to play because it is so different from the optimistic, funny, bright-eyed women that I've played in the past."

"I wasn't intentionally speaking up for something like that, but once I read this script, I thought, 'Oh, this is, this is really interesting to me.' Everybody has different sides to them, and I haven't been able to portray that as much on TV and in film," she added.

Happiness for Beginners has been produced by Geoff Linville, Vicky Wight, and Barry Meyerowitz.

Watch Ellie Kemper, along with the country singer and Yellowstone star Luke Grimes, create sparks on Netflix on July 27, 2023.

